Dozo Launches "Paranoic" Disposable Vape Pens

Dozo is excited to announce the launch of Paranoic disposable vaping devices. The new Paranoic pens are designed to help consumers 'welcome back the essence of life' with each use. Each rechargeable Paranoic pen comes in bold eye-catching packaging.

Dozo is a nationwide eCommerce cannabis brand based in California known for providing consumers with the highest quality hemp items. Dozo is the best source for safe and potent products made from cannabinoid- rich hemp extracts.

Dozo is proud to offer products that inspire you embrace the colors of your life.

Hemp products provide a wide range of health benefits that include better sleep, pain relief, healthy appetite, anxiety relief, and more.

Paranoic disposable vapes are specially designed to offer customers a quality experience with each use. From the unmatched flavors to the bold and futuristic design of the pen itself life will pop with a Dozo Paranoic.

Choose from 9 tasty flavors of Paranoic vapes:

Grape Ape ( indica )

ATF ( indica )

Watermelon OG ( indica )

Amnesia ( Sativa)

Blue Dream ( Sativa )

Green Crack ( Sativa)

Forbidden Jelly ( Hybrid)

Pineapple Express ( Hybrid )

Monalisa ( Hybrid )

Check out Dozo's new Paranoic disposables here : Dozo

Paranoic Disposable Vape Pen Specs

Each Paranoic vape includes 2 grams of hemp-derived cannabinoids. The specific cannabinoids in DOZO Paranoic vape pens are:

Delta 8 Live Resin

HHC

THC-O

THC- P

THC- H

The vape juice contains USA-grown-hemp- derived cannabinoids and terpenes that are all natural.

Dozo provides a third-party lab test for all its products to ensure the highest standards. Full lab reports are available at https://puredozo.com/lab-reports

The vape pens are available for only $49.99 each.

About Dozo

"At DOZO, our mission is to serve all our customers with the highest quality CBD products that are safe and are produced using the highest industry standards at aﬀordable prices.

We strongly believe in embracing life's every joy with a fun a vibrate energy, and desire to share this outlook through our products. DOZO is here to help up lift them on their journey.

The company sources its hemp from trusted US farms experienced in non- GMO and natural farming practices only.

For more details and updates follow DOZO on:

Instagram https://www.instragram.com/puredozo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puredozocom

