AviNation presents Aerospace career opportunities to diverse local youth

MANSON, Iowa, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AviNation announces its October stops for the AviNation American Dream Tour. The tour stops will include three (3) Southern California high schools and the STEM Expo at the Edwards Air Force Base' Aerospace Valley Air Show.

This outreach initiative delivers aviation-based inspirational speakers and activities to all youth with a special focus on underserved, underprivileged, and at-risk communities to educate and inspire them about career opportunities in aerospace. AviNation is leveraging its media-based platform of resources, which includes AviNation Magazine, as well as strategic partners to deliver the series of programs to local youth.

Beginning October 11th-13th, the tour will visit Southern California area high schools including Santa Monica High School, Kern Career & Technical Education Center in Bakersfield, and Palmdale High School Engineering Academy.

AviNation is exhibiting at the STEM Expo at Edwards Air Force Base. Friday, October 14th is a closed event for students only. The event opens to the public on October 15th-16th for the Edwards Air Force Base 75th Anniversary Aerospace Valley Airshow. All are invited to stop by Booth #19 in Hangar 1600 to test their pilot skills on a flight simulator, pick up a copy of the latest AviNation Magazine and share an inspirational story.

"We are excited to deliver a personal and impactful experience to young people to inspire them to see themselves in an aerospace career. The goal of the tour is to empower young people to be confident in their abilities to pursue these careers. Aviation-based careers including pilots and A&P mechanics are in high demand and pay extremely well. This tour's objective is to contribute to the solution of addressing the shortage of skilled aviation professionals, particularly in underserved communities," says Jacob Peed, CEO and Founder of AviNation.

The AviNation American Dream Tour made stops earlier this year in Peoria, IL and Baton Rouge, LA and was well received by the youth participating, their parents, and mentors.

The AviNation American Dream Tour is supported in part by Republic Airways, the U.S. Coast Guard, Antelope Valley College, California Baptist University, California Aeronautical University, Los Angeles World Airports, along with many corporate and individual industry leaders donating their time and resources.

Details of the Southern California Stops:

Tuesday, October 11th, Santa Monica, CA – Santa Monica High School (7:30 AM to 1:00 PM)

Wednesday, October 12th, Bakersfield, CA – Kern High School Career & Technical Education Center (7:30 AM to 3:00 PM). The U.S. Coast Guard is scheduled to fly in a helicopter in addition to speakers and planned activities

Thursday, October 13th, Palmdale, CA – Palmdale High School Engineering Academy (7:30 AM to 3:00 PM). The U.S. Coast Guard is scheduled to fly in a helicopter in addition to speakers and planned activities.

Friday, October 14th, Edwards Air Force Base - STEM Expo - Edwards Air Force Base - Hangar 1600 Booth #19. This is a closed student event.

Saturday and Sunday, October 15th - 16th, Edwards Air Force Base 75th Anniversary Aerospace Valley Airshow - Hangar 1600 Booth #19. This event is open to the public.

About AviNation:

AviNation exists to attract, educate and empower youth in aviation. AviNation magazine strives to give readers insight into the future of aviation by focusing on aviation students, programs, events and innovative approaches to the promotion and continued growth of the aviation industry. AviNation is proud to be the official youth aviation publication. For more information, avinationusa.com .

About Aviation American Dream Tour:

Peoria, IL: Mr. Carl Cannon's Elite Youth Outreach group's day retreat https://youtu.be/11B3-brvntI

Baton Rouge, LA: Several locations including Baton Rouge Community College https://youtu.be/IG5O-SV9SzU

