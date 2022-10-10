TRILLIUM ENGINEERING ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF UNPRECEDENTED CAMERA SYSTEM FOR TACTICAL UAS

10-inch Stabilized EO/MWIR/SWIR gimbal with Laser Target Designator

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Engineering, a leading designer and manufacturer of gimbaled cameras for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) performing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, today announced the launch of its newest camera innovation—the HD95-MVS-LD. The purpose-built gimbal was unveiled at AUSA 2022 in Textron Systems' booth, onboard its Aerosonde® unmanned aircraft system for the U.S. Army's Future Tactical UAS Mission (FTUAS) program.

Designed and built for FTUAS, the HD95-MVS-LD features a best-in-class 0.9 FOV MWIR camera that provides the highest pixels on target for greater resolution at farther ranges—resulting in reliable, actionable imagery. It also includes a STANAG compliant laser target designator and a SWIR Laser Designator with SeeSpot capability. At an unprecedented low weight, and just 10 inches in size, UAS platforms can increase their endurance without sacrificing optical performance.

"The advancements of the high-performance, low-weight HD95 increases the capabilities of today's tactical UAVs, and in turn will save lives on the battlefield," said Alex Podolak, vice president of program management at Trillium Engineering.

While the HD95 was designed to meet the U.S. Army's Future Vertical Lift requirements, its optimized SWaP profile, advanced day and night ISR imaging, and embedded video processor make it the ideal system for any mid-sized tactical UAS—VTOL or winged.

"With the introduction of the HD95, we now have the comprehensive product line-up necessary to accommodate the varying needs of global reconnaissance missions," said Mark Mirelez, CEO of Trillium Engineering. "Since day one, we've hung our hat on being nimble and quick to innovate. The HD95 is testament to our rapid development process and shows our innate ability to meet evolving program needs."

Founded in 2013, Trillium Engineering is a technology company headquartered in Hood River, Oregon, that specializes in designing and manufacturing gimbaled camera systems for tactical unmanned aircraft. Trillium's customers include prime defense contractors, leading aircraft manufacturers, and military and government end users. For more information, visit https://trilliumeng.com/

