MODINE EMPHASIZES IAQ SOLUTIONS FOR NATIONAL INDOOR AIR QUALITY MONTH

Leading HVAC manufacturer recommends proactive maintenance ahead of winter season

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a leader in technology in the HVAC industry, is recognizing October as Indoor Air Quality Month by recommending that K-12 schools showcase their dedication to providing a comfortable, safe learning environment by keeping IAQ top of mind.

As seasonal allergies and viruses increase, it will be important for schools to have the right HVAC solution in place to provide clean air for children.

"The COVID-19 pandemic brought much-needed recognition to the importance of indoor air quality. While the concerns about COVID have decreased over the past few months, it is still vital to equip your school with the proper equipment to combat cold and flu viruses," said Emily Wright, Business Development Manager for the IAQ division at Modine. K-12 school leaders need to ensure their HVAC units are built to provide maximum efficiency and create clean air for students, and what better time to reassess your system than Indoor Air Quality Month? In addition, there are federal monies available through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund that schools can utilize for HVAC projects.

"At Modine, we dedicate ourselves to being proactive by developing innovative solutions that are designed to create safe, comfortable environments inside the classroom. From the Airedale ClassMate® to the Airedale Sentinel®, we provide products that were crafted with K-12 schools in mind."

In addition to having the proper IAQ solution, Modine recommends that K-12 schools regularly service their HVAC equipment ahead of the change in season. This helps ensure the unit is operating properly when cold temperatures strike.

"It is just as important to regularly service your unit as it is to have the right one installed. Regular maintenance can help ensure clean, healthy air is delivered to classrooms, extend the life of your system as well as reduce energy costs," Wright said. "In many cases, it is an excellent decision to have a service agreement in place to ensure your system is running at optimal levels. Having trained support on hand and planned preventative maintenance will help keep your HVAC unit running efficiently throughout the year.

"There are benefits to having a service plan including priority service, system optimization, reduced running cost due to regular maintenance, minimal downtime, and warranty protection. This provides your K-12 school with the necessary tools to keep air clean for students and faculty alike."

To learn more about Modine HVAC solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine

At Modine, we are engineering a cleaner, healthier world. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact: Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

