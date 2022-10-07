McDermott Adds Three Transactions Partners in New York's Most Active Sectors

Jonathan Levine, Megan Vallerie and Jun Won Kim Add Strength Across Bankruptcy and Restructuring, Real Estate, M&A and Private Equity

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the additions of partners Jonathan Levine, Megan Vallerie and Jun Won Kim to the Firm's Transactions Practice Group based in New York. Jonathan is a highly regarded practitioner of over 20 years in the New York business circles specializing in creditor, lending and agent bankruptcies, while Megan's and Jun's practices add significant depth in real estate financing and M&A and private equity transactions, respectively.

"Client demand in transactional work—whether it's restructuring or otherwise leveraging the current deal environment—continues to hold strong, even in parallel with economic uncertainties on the horizon," said Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's Transactions Practice Group. "Jonathan, Megan and Jun add talent to lead and support this work, and we are thrilled they have chosen McDermott."

Jonathan advises clients in a wide range of corporate matters, with a focus on complex Chapter 11 reorganizations, bankruptcies, insolvencies and out-of-court restructurings. His clients include asset managers, private funds, and other individual investors and investment groups, as well as debtors and official and ad hoc creditors and equity committees. Jonathan counsels companies across several industries, including airline cargo, energy, manufacturing, maritime shipping, mining, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, trucking and other transportation sectors.

Jonathan also provides general corporate and securities counsel. He regularly represents issuers and underwriters in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities, as well as early stage, venture capital and other financings. As transactional counsel, he advises businesses and owners on public and private mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and corporate partnering arrangements, and the negotiation and documentation of contracts, financial agreements with bankers and lenders, and other matters. Jonathan joins from Arnold & Porter.

"McDermott's restructuring team is highly skilled in all aspects of distressed transactions and works seamlessly with counterparts across the Firm's impressive global transactions practice, offering many avenues to grow my practice," Jonathan said. "I am excited to see what the future has in store for myself and my clients."

Megan advises clients on a broad range of complex real estate transactions on both the debt and equity sides of the table. She has significant experience representing banks, life insurance companies, capital markets lenders, debt funds and other alternative lenders at all levels of the capital stack, including in connection with mortgage and mezzanine financing, securitized loans, construction lending, preferred equity investments, bridge financing and other structured financings, as well as intercreditor, co-lender and participation arrangements. She also has significant experience representing both developers and institutional investors in all asset classes of real estate, including acquisitions and dispositions, joint venture and preferred equity investments and borrower-side lending. Megan joins from Seyfarth Shaw.

Jun advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, as well as public and private strategic companies, in a wide range of domestic and cross-border transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, consortium investments, minority investments, joint ventures, restructurings, carve-outs and dispositions. Jun joins from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

These partners are the latest additions to McDermott's Transactions practice in New York, including Prem Amarnani, Marshall Brozost, Billy Hildbold, Luc Jansen, Merrill Kraines, Todd Kornfeld, Fritz Lark, Anand Saha and Alykhan (Aly) Shivji since the beginning of 2022.

