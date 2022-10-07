InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Joint Compound/Mud Pan (RKH-292)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to keep a supply of joint compound on your person while working on various projects or jobs," said an inventor, from Staunton, Va., "so I invented the 291. My design eliminates the need to climb on and off ladders or scaffolds to access a supply of joint compound. It could also be of great use to artists, fishing (for bobber etc.) stucco, sewing, crafts, pet grooming, journaling, while walking (to hold phone, keys etc.) jewelry making and more."

The invention provides an improved design for a joint compound or mud pan. In doing so, it ensures that joint compound is easily accessible when needed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to bend and scoop the mud from a bucket. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for laborers and DIY enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

