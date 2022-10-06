Servier unveils its 2030 ambition and reveals a new visual identity

A new ambition by 2030 to accelerate its transformation dynamic

A visual identity, a marker of the successful transformation of the Group, its ambitions and its renewal

PARIS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier today unveils its 2030 ambition as well as a new visual identity that reflects the transformation undertaken by the Group, bringing visible results. The Group intends to accelerate its transformation dynamics in order to ensure, over the long term, its independence and its creation of value for all its stakeholders. Servier confirms its commitment to making a meaningful social impact and contributing to a sustainable world.

A transformation that leads to results

Servier committed in 2015 to a transformation aimed at sustainably improving the company's performance and ensuring the sustainability of its unique governance model for the ultimate benefit of patients. Being governed by a foundation also gives the Group a long-term vision, perfectly adapted to the long cycles of the pharmaceutical sector.

In recent years, Servier has strengthened its leadership in cardiovascular diseases, the leading cause of mortality worldwide[1] – Servier is the 3rd largest global pharmaceutical group in cardiology and in hypertension.[2] Drawing on recognized scientific know-how, the Group has developed a wide range of treatments distributed in 150 countries. Servier has significantly invested in incremental innovation, including Single Pill Combinations (SPCs), several medicines combined into a single tablet, which leads to better patient compliance and contributes to savings for the healthcare system. Servier is also a renowned global leader in venous diseases, thanks to daflon® which is an important part of the Group's growth.

Servier has made a major shift in oncology as a new pillar of strategic growth. The Group allocates over 50% of its R&D budget to it, with the ambition to become a renowned and innovative player in the development of therapeutic solutions targeting hard-to-treat cancers. Servier leads its R&D programs around two approaches: immuno-oncology and targeted therapies. Over the past four years, the Group has significantly strengthened its position in oncology thanks to more than €6 billion investments, including two major acquisitions which have made it possible to establish a presence in new strategic territories such as the United States and Japan. The Group's major investment in oncology today results in a rich pipeline of 39 R&D projects and seven medicines available to patients.

The Group also consolidated its generic business through national champions with strong brands such as Biogaran in France, Egis in Eastern Europe, Pharlab in Brazil and Swipha in Nigeria. This activity opens access to quality care for the largest number of people and contributes to lowering healthcare costs.

The transformation has impacted all the Group's activities, including R&D, which has undertaken a transformation plan based on three pillars that support progress and therapeutic performance: a patient-centric approach, a more efficient organization with a collaborative dynamic, and a refocusing on four therapeutic areas (oncology, cardiometabolism, neuroscience and immuno-inflammation). In its ambition to build a very open, dynamic and productive research for the benefit of patients, the opening of the Servier Research and Development Institute at Paris-Saclay in 2023 is a major step in the transformation of R&D. The result of an investment of more than €370 million, it is situated at the center of a global scientific and technological innovation cluster. The future Institute will be the heart of the Group's global R&D organization and will work cross-functionally with Servier's other R&D centers based in Denmark (Ballerup), the United States (Boston) and Hungary (Budapest). It will accommodate 1,500 employees and will include an incubator housing approximately 15 start-ups.

The Group has also accelerated its digital transformation to create value for patients and healthcare stakeholders, while unlocking the potential of teams, through new agile and efficient ways of working as well as a transformed infrastructure.

Relying on a solid foundation, the Group is now able to confirm its trajectory to 2025 – a revenue of

€6 billion, including €1 billion in oncology, and a Group EBITDA of €1.3 billion – and to ambitiously address the second strategic step of its transformation plan by 2030.

Olivier Laureau, President of Servier, says: "I want to thank all the employees of the Group who contribute to the success of the company's profound transformation, recognized worldwide by healthcare professionals, patient associations and our partners. The path we have travelled has allowed us to value our uniqueness: Servier is a group governed by a foundation whose ultimate beneficiary is and will always be the patient. This independence allows us to invest in the long-term for the development of innovative therapeutic solutions to meet high unmet medical needs."

A 2030 vision and ambition to accelerate the Group's transformation

Building on the 2025 goals as an important milestone, Servier has set a 2030 ambition to accelerate its transformation. The Group thus intends to achieve a turnover of €8 billion in 2030 with an EBITDA of more than 30% through a strategy based on three pillars:

1 – Be a mid-size, focused and innovative player in oncology as well as in neuroscience and immuno-inflammation

Thanks to the major investments made in R&D, the Group has strong innovation capabilities and a rich pipeline of projects targeting pathologies with a high unmet medical need. Servier thus intends to launch a new molecular entity, or a new indication, every year in oncology and to achieve a major launch in the area of neuroscience/immuno-inflammation by 2030. Servier sets a goal of achieving an oncology revenue greater than or equal to €3 billion in 2030.

2 – Accelerate the Group's leadership in cardiometabolism and venous disease

Servier is very involved in the development of incremental innovations (Single Pill Combinations) as well as innovative digital services that aim to improve diagnosis, knowledge of chronic diseases and therapeutic compliance. The Group develops partnerships with patient associations to offer services that are best suited to the needs of patients and their families. The Group intends to achieve a revenue greater than or equal to €3 billion in 2030 in this area by relying on a renowned expertise, a strong capacity for incremental innovation and an extensive international presence.

3 – Continue the profitable growth of the Generic business

Relying on national champions, the Group wishes, through its Generic business, to facilitate access to treatments for a largest number of patients. This business will seize the market opportunities offered by patent exclusivity losses and biosimilar development, with a targeted revenue of €1.8 billion by 2030.

Three strategic levers will help achieve the Group ambition:

1 – An optimized industrial network

To support its growth and its development, Servier will rely on an industrial model based on an efficient and sustainable network of specialized production sites, suited to the evolution of its medicines' portfolio. This model will also use digital technologies (Artificial Intelligence and Big data) in order to provide visibility into the industrial activity and to anticipate production management from beginning to end (end-to-end supply chain).

2 – Agile and efficient organization

An agile and efficient organization, aligned with strategic ambitions, is a key performance lever. That is why Servier will strengthen cross-functional decision-making and collaboration in order to allow everyone within the Group to save time and focus on tasks with high added value. In addition, digital technologies will benefit all activities of the Group, and will help increase its effectiveness, performance and therapeutic innovation capability.

3 – A community of employees committed to future generations

Since its creation, Servier has placed employees at the center of its actions, recognizing them as the Group's main strength. To make Servier 2030 a success, for the benefit of patients, the Group creates an environment encouraging talent engagement, retention and attraction.

Beyond the strong commitments already made to reduce its carbon footprint, accelerate diversity and inclusion and support communities, in particular through Mécénat Servier, the Group plans to invest in a flagship CSR project every three years.

A new visual identity emblematic of the Group's transformation

The transformation undertaken, of which the results are visible to all of the Group's stakeholders, led Servier to change its visual identity by adopting a brand platform that reflects the Group's renewal.

This new identity reflects what animates and represents Servier's uniqueness: an independent group, governed by a foundation, committed to therapeutic progress to serve patient needs. It is the marker of Servier's successful transformation, its ambitions and its renewal. It also reflects the uniqueness of the Group that works for the common good and fully integrates CSR into its strategy.

The "moved by you" signature and the star symbolize the Group's proximity to its stakeholders (patients, partners and employees). The smile, represented by the curve of the "R", provides hope for patients. It symbolizes the passion, empathy, expertise and innovation that characterize Servier.

This new brand platform unites all employees around a common identity, a source of inspiration on a daily basis. It also strengthens the Group's employer brand: its vocation, and its independence guaranteed by its foundation status, respond to the younger generations' search for meaning.

Olivier Laureau, President of Servier, adds: "Our Group is founded on a vocation that inspires us and around strong values that drive us. The initiated transformation and our ambition represent a new chapter in our history. More than ever, with Servier 2030, we are focused on innovation and positive social impact thanks to an improved profitability and bold choices."

About Servier

Founded to serve health, Servier is a global group governed by a Foundation that aspires to have a meaningful social impact, both for patients and for a sustainable world. With its unique governance model, it can fully serve its vocation with a long-term vision: being committed to therapeutic progress to serve patient needs. The 21,800 employees of the Group are committed to this shared vocation, source of inspiration every day.

As a world leader in cardiology, Servier's ambition is to become a renowned, focused and innovative player in oncology by targeting hard-to-treat cancers. That is why the Group allocates over 50% of its R&D budget to developing targeted and innovative therapies in oncology.

Neuroscience and immuno-inflammatory diseases are the future growth driver. In these areas, Servier is focused on a limited number of diseases in which accurate patient profiling makes it possible to offer a targeted therapeutic response through precision medicine.

To promote access to quality care for all at a lower cost, the Group also offers a range of quality generic drugs covering most pathologies, relying on strong brands in France, Eastern Europe, Brazil and Nigeria.

In all these areas, the Group includes the patient voice at each stage of the life cycle of a medicine.

Headquartered in France, Servier relies on a strong geographical footprint in over 150 countries and achieved a revenue of €4.7 billion in 2021.

More information on the new Group website: servier.com

