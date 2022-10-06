Pittco appoints Henry Guy as President

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC (Pittco), the single-family office of Joseph R. (Pitt) Hyde III and his wife Barbara Hyde, has appointed Henry Guy as President. Guy was appointed Chief Investment Officer at Pittco in October 2021 and he will retain those duties and responsibilities.

As President, Guy will be responsible for management and oversight of all aspects of Pittco's day-to-day operations and will serve on the firm's Executive Committee. His 25 years of investing experience includes both public and private markets. Guy has founded, funded, and led venture capital and buyout funds and served on the boards of both hedge and 40 Act mutual funds.

Mr. Hyde, founder of AutoZone, praised Guy's "wealth of experience and expertise and his track record of success and integrity. As Chief Investment Officer, he has provided strong direction for our investment team, and as President, his broad leadership, his innovation, and his integrity will be drivers for Pittco's success." Mrs. Hyde, Chair and CEO of Hyde Family Foundation said Guy will play "a pivotal role in writing the next chapter of our work."

Guy termed the Pittco President's position as, "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work for a family dedicated to improving their hometown and beyond. I am honored to contribute to this remarkable, generous family's enduring legacy."

Guy began his career as an officer in the United States Navy. Following his naval service and business school, he established and served as Managing Director of Anima Regni Partners, a single-family office with offices in New York, Luxembourg & Sweden. Most recently, he was the President & CEO of Modern Holdings Incorporated, a diversified holding company focused on investments in the United States & Sweden. Henry's extensive board experience includes the following public company directorships: Metro International S.A., Miltope Group, Inc, Pergo AB, Scribona AB, Evermore Global Advisors and Ascent Industries Co. Henry also served on the nominating committee for Investment AB Kinnevik.

Henry's not for profit board experience includes: The Stenbeck Foundation, Max Stenbeck Foundation, Max Stenbeck Charitable Fund & Teach for America Memphis. Henry also serves on the Board of Visitors of the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.

Henry holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University.

About Pittco:

Pittco is a single-family office for the family of Joseph R. (Pitt) Hyde, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara Hyde. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

