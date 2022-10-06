PeachSkinSheets Donates Thousands Of Sheets To Displaced Ukrainians

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original PeachSkinSheets has donated 8,000 sheet sets and 1,000 sheet separates to Missouri-based nonprofit Convoy of Hope. Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, the relief organization has delivered critical supplies—food, water, mattresses, baby food, hygiene kits and generators—to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. Today, they can add PeachSkinSheets' bedding to that ever-growing list.

For PeachSkinSheets' Founder and CEO Karen B. Levine, who in October 2021 donated 12,000 sheet sets to efforts in Afghanistan and Hurricane Ida Relief, giving back is simply part of the brand's ethos. "Our hearts go out to the millions of Ukrainian displaced refugees who have lost everything, many including hope," shares Levine. "As the conflict continues, we want to be a source of support for those in need."

The PeachSkinSheets team values human connection. PeachSkinSheets selected Convoy of Hope as its warehouses in Ukraine, Poland and Romania are able to distribute life-sustaining supplies as soon as they arrive.

Read more about the effort and view images here.

About PeachSkinSheets: Founded in 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia, by Karen Levine, PeachSkinSheets is dedicated to going the extra mile for customers with essential bedding that does more at an affordable price. Made from a breathable, high performance athletic-grade SMART fabric, they're the best bed sheets for hot sleepers due to their thermal control and moisture-wicking properties. They're not just made for luxury, they're made for the real life challenges you face in getting a good night's sleep. To learn more about PeachSkinSheets, visit peachskinsheets.com

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator every year since 2002. Convoy of Hope has served more than 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org.

View original content:

SOURCE PeachSkinSheets