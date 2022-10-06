Invitation to press and analyst conference in Stockholm

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group report for the third quarter 2022 will be published on October 20, 2022 at 7.20 a.m. CEST.

A press conference will be held at Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and Executive Vice President Group Finance and CFO Tina Hultkvist.

Press and Analysts Conference 9.00 a.m. CEST. Access the webcast here.

To participate in the press conference via conference call, participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call. Register here.

Replay phone number:

Sweden: +46 (0)850513712

Replay Code: 1943367

October 6, 2022

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com

For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 95,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2021, net sales amounted to SEK 372 billion (EUR 37 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE AB Volvo