Congressional Black Caucus Institute Launches Tech Platform to Diversify Public Policy Recruitment

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBCI) announces the launch of an AI-enabled tech platform to strengthen diversity hiring in public policy .

The software is a resume matchmaking database that connects public policy recruiters to CBCI-vetted talent. The resume matchmaking platform's inclusion of customizable algorithms such as years of experience, certifications, skill sets, and preferences, and the exclusion of variables such as race, gender, and zip code that may introduce bias and have historically been used to exclude talented professionals.

The CBCI-vetted talent pool is aggregated from partners such as the CBCI Bootcamp and ACT Workshop alumni, Greater Washington Area Chapter, Women's Division of the National Bar Association, Congressional Black Associates, The UDC David A. Clarke School of Law, Howard University School of Law, George Washington University Law School, the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus, and more.

Among the organizations committed to utilizing the software to make key hires are National Political Parties and the House of Representatives.

Vanessa Griddine, Executive Director of CBCI, explains "The Congressional Black Caucus Institute has a storied history of educating the next generation of political leaders. We are now going beyond training and research and responding with a tangible, tech-enabled solution that solves the pervasive diversity issues in public policy. As we implore citizens to demand change in their communities, we are leading the charge."

The platform, powered by matchplicity™, is a first-of-its-kind enterprise software addressing diversity in public policy recruitment and complements years of research by organizations like Bloomberg Government, Jobs for The Future, and The Joint Center.

Learn more about the Career Placement Initiative at http://www.careers.cbcinstitute.org/.

Press Contact

Lauren Smith

lauren@builtbyspero.com

View original content:

SOURCE Congressional Black Caucus Institute