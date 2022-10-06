Clorox Issues FY22 Integrated Annual Report Highlighting Progress on Growth and Transformation, ESG Strategy Goals

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) released its latest integrated annual report with highlights of the progress made against its business and environmental, social and governance, or ESG, goals.

We've made investments in our people, brands and capabilities while continuing to make progress toward our ESG goals

Some of the achievements for fiscal year 2022 included the following:

Business

Achieved three-year average net sales growth of 5% (versus 3%-5% long-term goal). 1

Began five-year, $500 million investment in digital capabilities and productivity enhancements, with a first-year focus on personalized, data-driven consumer messaging; streamlined digital commerce; and strategic management of trade promotions.

Launched innovation in 28 different categories, including Clorox Disinfecting Mist, which is transforming the current disinfecting aerosol category with a nonaerosol format that kills germs on hard surfaces, sanitizes fabrics and eliminates odors, and Fresh Step Outstretch Concentrated Clumping Litter, which absorbs 50% more liquid and lasts 50% longer than Fresh Step Multi-Cat Litter to help keep the litter box clean and fresh.

ESG

Healthy Lives : Maintained recordable incident rate for worker safety below 1.0, or fewer than one incident per 100 people annually.

Clean World: Advanced climate stewardship by achieving scopes 1 and 2 science-based target — delivering a 62% absolute reduction in GHG emissions from company plants and other facilities versus a 2020 baseline — and by achieving 100% electricity from renewable energy in the U.S. and Canada .

Thriving Communities: Achieved annual pay equity goal across gender globally and races/ethnicities in the U.S.

Strong Governance: Continued commitment to board refreshment, with the addition of two directors to further enhance the strength and diversity of the Clorox board, which comprises 46% women and 31% people of color as of June 30, 2022 .

Additionally, the company made significant progress against goals advancing product stewardship and employee financial literacy and reducing plastic and other waste. New goals also were set for sales of products with targeted certifications and product transparency affiliations as well as for preventive health screenings to enhance employee well-being.

"Despite ongoing volatility and challenges in fiscal year 2022, this report highlights the strides we've made in our relentless focus on living our purpose to champion people to be well and thrive every single day," said Clorox CEO Linda Rendle. "With the IGNITE strategy as our guide, we've made investments in our people, brands and capabilities while continuing to make progress toward achieving our ESG goals. Through the actions outlined in this year's report, we're building a stronger, more resilient company that will deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders."

The full version of the integrated annual report, available as an interactive PDF online at thecloroxcompany.com/annualreport, includes a graphic documenting the company's value creation process, financial statements, an ESG materiality overview, and ESG reporting against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board's Household and Personal Products standard, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, and the United Nations Global Compact's Ten Principles. It also documents how the company's ESG priorities support the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. An executive summary of the report is published online in English and Spanish as well.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

1 Three-year CAGR represents average sales growth for fiscal years 2020-22.

