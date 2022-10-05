ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA Will Go Live on BNB Chain, Also Launches an Airdrop Event

Z SPOT to release ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA on BNB Chain

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z SPOT, the publisher of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, developed by ACT Games, revealed today that its flagship title is expected to go live on BNB Chain.

BNB Chain is a global, decentralized network that is essential to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem, one that is home to projects such as Axie Infinity, making it a powerful, efficient home for blockchain projects to go live on.



Z SPOT's ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is aiming for release at the end of 2022, and with the announcement of going live on BNB Chain, the company expects to attract general interest from the blockchain game community and in turn, bring in more users to the game in anticipation of the grand launch.

Z SPOT is also planning an NFT airdrop event of a limited-edition NFT card that is not only available for use in the game, but will include a hologram design only available for this particular airdrop. The details of the airdrop will be announced at a later date via the official social media channels of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA.

For more details regarding ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, visit the game's official website and its various social media channels.

About ZOIDS

The "ZOIDS" series encompasses substantial content that TOMY Company, Ltd. has been developing as original intellectual property since 1983. ZOIDS are a biomechanical lifeform themed on dinosaurs and animals, named by combining the two words "zoic" (pertaining to animals or living beings) and "android" (a robot with a human appearance). ZOIDS are Real Moving Kit toys (assembly-type motorized toys) that are equipped with electric motors or wind-up mechanisms and move similarly to a real lifeform once assembled. For the first time in 12 years, efforts to develop "ZOIDS WILD," the latest ZOIDS series, were initiated in 2018.

Official website: www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/zoidswild

About ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is a blockchain trading card game (TCG) that incorporates units from the ZOIDS WILD franchise as NFT cards. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA allows players to purchase the NFT cards and store it on the blockchain, using them to battle against other players, like a real-life trading card game. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is developed by ACT Games and will be published by Z SPOT. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is set to be released in December of 2022, and it will be serviced globally except for the following regions: Japan, China, and Korea.

About Z SPOT

Z SPOT PTE. LTD. is a blockchain game publisher founded in 2022 in Singapore, specializing in publishing WEB 3.0 games. In addition, the company is a developer of platform for popular Web 3.0 projects, with many more titles on the way.

© TOMY /ZW,TX © TOMY /ZW,MBS © TOMY

© 2022 ACT GAMES CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

