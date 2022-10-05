Vheda Health Program Achieving 87% Monthly Engagement Rate Among Medicaid and SNP Populations

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vheda Health, a national chronic care company using advanced monitoring to decrease medical costs and increase member engagement, HEDIS, and STARs scores for underserved Medicaid and SNP populations, today announced the results of a study showing an 87% monthly engagement rate among Medicaid and SNP populations enrolled in the Vheda Health program.

The study analyzed data from more than 4,000 Medicaid members enrolled in the Vheda Health for Hypertension program. Program participants had a median program participation of 10.2 months and average age of 52. Enrolled members received a kit, including their iPhone with Vheda Health app and blood pressure cuff. Members received real-time compliance outreach in the form of push notifications and/or live calls from a Health Services team member (based on priority need) to improve adherence. Members were defined as engaged if they provided real-time blood pressure cuff readings at least three times per week, on average, every week within a program month. The data illustrates 87% of members are engaging in the Vheda Health for Hypertension program on a monthly basis; or more than 21.1 readings per month.

"Medicaid populations across the country have access to care barriers – this is unacceptable, and it must change! Therefore, we at Vheda Health took a leading role in redefining engagement. For us, this begins with meeting our members where they are. We have always known combining technology with a human touch creates long-term, sustainable habits and health outcomes for our members," Bradley Marks, Chief Client Officer of Vheda Health.

A hallmark of the Vheda Health program is engaging members through an iPhone-centric member experience. "Medicaid is only a challenging population because more organizations are taking the wrong approach. A little empathy goes a long way in Medicaid. By treating the member like one of us, the trust, rapport, and outcomes we can create are limitless," Bill Henderson, SVP Business Development of Vheda Health.

Government payers continue to seek innovative programs that can continuously engage costly, comorbid Medicaid and SNP populations for an extended period of time. Vheda Health's solution has proven a strong choice for many of the nation's largest Medicaid and SNP health plans.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is a leading chronic care company empowering people with chronic conditions to live their best life. Using advanced monitoring, our Medicaid and SNP programs increase member engagement, HEDIS, and STARs scores. For a decade, Vheda Health has formed strategic partnerships with the largest and most recognizable government payors, delivering 84% member compliance and an average 3:1 return on investment. For more information, please visit https://www.vheda.com/

