Roots Food Group Praises White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, House Bill 5370, the State of California and Governor Gavin Newsom for Pioneering Nutritional Legislation for Americans with Chronic Disease

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Food Group, a mission-driven technology, healthcare and food company that believes in creating healthy outcomes through 'Food Is Medicine', announced today its unwavering support and commitment to the historic White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The company's Founder & CEO Robert T. Jones released the following statement:

"The conference and its participants have acknowledged that diet and nutrition are a major contributing factor to the epidemic of chronic disease in America. H.R.5370, a bi-partisan bill from representatives Jim McGovern and the late Jackie Walorski, will begin to restore health and wellness in the U.S. while lowering overall healthcare costs. Further, we salute the State of California and Gov. Gavin Newsom for paving the way with a new CalAIM initiative. This program provides Medically Tailored Meals to qualifying Medi-Cal recipients with chronic disease, reaching over 14 million Californians enrolled in Medicaid."

Over 170 million people in the U.S. suffer from chronic disease. Unhealthy eating habits are a primary cause of the escalating federal healthcare spending of over $4 trillion per year, which is expected to grow 56% by 2025 to surpass $6 trillion annually.

'Food is Medicine' refers to a spectrum of health and wellness interventions that recognize and respond to the critical link between nutrition and chronic diseases. Interventions consist of healthy foods that are tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals living with or at risk of serious health conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease and hypercholesterolemia.

ROOTS FOOD GROUP is a mission-driven technology, healthcare, and food company that believes in creating healthy outcomes through 'Food is Medicine'. The company manufactures and distributes high quality, earth made, medically tailored food products to healthcare companies and affiliated systems, communities, and direct to the consumer to address the epidemic of chronic disease and other medical conditions. www.RootsFoodGroup.com

