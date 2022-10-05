RealTime Launches Industry First Clinical Research Site-Based Participant Portal and eCONSENT

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtime Software Solutions today announced it is launching the Beta phase of its 'ENGAGE!' family of software solutions featuring the first clinical research site-based participant portal, MyStudyManager™, and RealTime-eCONSENT. These two new solutions are designed to support decentralized clinical trials and help sites increase participant recruitment, engagement, retention and compliance in clinical trials.

Introducing RealTime's ENGAGE! solutions featuring MyStudyManager and eCONSENT! (PRNewswire)

Manage all studies at the site level with one participant portal and RealTime-eCONSENT!

These advanced solutions have the potential to save clinical trial sponsors and CROs significant time and money as a result of shorter study completion timelines and better study data provided by verified, compliant participants. Research volunteers can also expect a more engaging experience while participating in clinical trials, leading to greater satisfaction and willingness to participate in future trials. As participants share their positive experiences in their communities, the likelihood of others participating in clinical trials is greatly increased as well.

"We are ecstatic about the impact this release will have on the participant experience and the industry as a whole," said Rick Greenfield, President & Founder of RealTime. "Our goal from day one has been to revolutionize clinical research. We believe this transformative solution will yield one of the most significant impacts of any site-based software solution brought forth in the industry to date."

RealTime's participant portal, MyStudyManager™, will increase participant engagement with clinical research sites and studies by improving visit show rates, study compliance, ease of consenting, ICF compliance and overall satisfaction with the study experience.

The portal further supports decentralized clinical trials with virtual visit technology, eSOURCE data collection (eCOA and ePRO), document sharing and more. These technologies are expected to expand outreach to traditionally "hard-to-reach" communities, helping to increase the diversity of those participating in clinical trials. All of this leads to improved study execution and even greater options for study design.

MyStudyManager™ also includes site-managed eCONSENT, visit schedules, study tasks and notifications, site contact information, stipend payment information, document management, and visit satisfaction surveying and reporting. Further, the entire solution is 21 CFR Part 11 and HIPAA compliant.

The entire 'ENGAGE!' family of solutions is fully integrated with RealTime's Site Operations Management System (SOMS), putting everything a clinical research site needs to be successful into one comprehensive solution.

Research organizations interested in learning more about these advanced solutions can submit a request on RealTime's website at: https://realtime-ctms.com/site-network-solutions/engage.

About RealTime: RealTime Software Solutions, LLC provides innovative software products for clinical trial research sites, site networks, sponsors and CROs to manage complex clinical research processes with powerful, user-friendly interfaces that are revolutionizing how research gets done. To learn more, visit the company's website at realtime-ctms.com.

CONTACT:

Michelle Seay Baker, APR

mbaker@realtime-ctms.com

(210) 852-4310

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Real Time Software Solutions, LLC