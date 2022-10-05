Immunitas Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on IMT-009 at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Novel immunotherapeutic agent shows promise for application in several solid tumor indications, reinvigorating anti-tumor immune responses

Phase 1/2a clinical trial initiation expected in Q4 2022

Company expands Scientific Advisory Board with appointment of Juliana Idoyaga, Ph.D.

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunitas Therapeutics ("Immunitas"), a precision immunotherapy company committed to discovering and developing novel, differentiated therapeutics for patients with cancer, today announced they will present preclinical data on lead program IMT-009, a fully human monoclonal antibody against a novel immuno-oncology target CD161, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, held both virtually and in Boston from November 8-12, 2022. The company also announced the addition of Juliana Idoyaga, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

The SITC presentation will demonstrate the potential of IMT-009 as a novel cancer immunotherapy to treat solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Poster Presentation Details for IMT-009:

Title: Anti-CD161 antibody IMT-009 is a novel immunotherapeutic agent that reinvigorates T and NK cell function and anti-tumor efficacy through blocking interaction of CD161 with its ligand CLEC2D

Abstract Number: 235020

Date/Time: All poster presentations are made available by the conference on November 10, 2022.

"We are excited to present the preclinical data which supported the IND filing of IMT-009 at SITC 2022 and are delighted to welcome Juliana to our Scientific Advisory Board at this pivotal time in Immunitas' journey," said Seng-Lai "Thomas" Tan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Immunitas Therapeutics. "As we progress IMT-009 into the clinic based on the data showing a potential for efficacy in various types of tumors, we will also continue advancing our pipeline of next generation differentiated immunotherapies. Juliana's vast expertise in the basic biology of dendritic cells and their applications towards therapeutics and shared passion for discovering possible applications of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics is a great addition as we expand our pipeline."

Dr. Idoyaga is currently an Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine, where she is leading research on dendritic cell subset tissue localization, function and the potential applications of dendritic cell-targeted vaccines and therapies.

Dr. Idoyaga received her B.S. in Biology and Immunology from the Buenos Aires University in Argentina. She then completed her Ph.D. in Immunology and Biomedical Sciences with honors at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She performed her postdoctoral training in the laboratory of Cellular Physiology and Immunology at The Rockefeller University before joining Stanford University's faculty and serving as the chair of the CDIII (Community, Diversity and Inclusion in Immunology) Committee. During her career, Dr. Idoyaga has earned many awards including NIH Pathway to Independence Award, the NIH Director's New Innovator Award, Baxter Foundation Faculty Scholar Award, and the Gabilan Faculty Fellow Award.

The SITC poster presentation will be available on the Immunitas Therapeutics website on November 10, 2022.

About IMT-009

IMT-009 is an Fc-attenuated monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity and selectivity to CD161, a receptor that is broadly expressed on NK and a subset of memory T cells, blocking interactions between the receptor and its cognate ligand, CLEC2D, which is expressed on the surface of both cancer cells and immune cells. Preclinical data confirm that CD161 blockade with IMT-009 results in enhanced anti-tumor activity. IMT-009 is anticipated to begin enrollment for a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in Q4 2022 for use as a monotherapy and combination treatment for solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The Phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamic biomarkers, and preliminary efficacy of IMT-009 as well as identify the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D). The trial will then transition into Phase 2 with multiple expansion cohorts to assess the safety and efficacy of IMT-009 alone or in combination with another antineoplastic agent.

About Immunitas Therapeutics

Immunitas is a precision immunotherapy company committed to discovering and developing novel, differentiated treatments for patients with cancer. A focus on human data, combined with fully integrated internal R&D capabilities and parallel discovery efforts, allows Immunitas to start with and stay closer to the most relevant and translatable biology for patients, accelerating the timeline from discovery to the clinic. The Immunitas discovery engine combines deep expertise in single-cell genomics with customized machine learning approaches to elucidate immune cell populations that are key actors in immuno-oncology. The company was founded by Longwood Fund with leading scientists from Dana-Farber, MGH, the Broad, and MIT. Since being founded in 2019, Immunitas has raised a total of $97 million in venture funding from a strong syndicate of investors including Agent Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Evotec, Leaps by Bayer, Longwood Fund, M Ventures, Medical Excellence Capital, and Novartis Venture Fund. To learn more, visit www.immunitastx.com.

