Greenhouse Launches New "Talent Makers" Podcast

Greenhouse Senior Manager of Editorial Content, Micah Gebreyes, speaks with Talent Makers at Adobe, Upwork, WPP and more, celebrating their work in strengthening diverse and inclusive hiring practices

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, has launched its "Talent Makers" podcast today. Hosted by Micah Gebreyes , this 8-episode podcast series celebrates the relationship between hiring managers and recruiters while highlighting the importance of DE&I across the candidate and business experience.

"This podcast aims to shine a light on the shift happening in hiring."

The new podcast series features Talent Makers – leaders who believe that talent is their top business priority. Rather than seeing hiring solely as the role of People teams, Talent Makers champion better hiring and strengthen DE&I across their entire organizations to achieve business success.

Listeners can expect to hear from hiring managers and recruiters at global companies such Adobe, Upwork, LifeLabs Learning, OPMG, WPP and more, who will share powerful first-hand experiences and receive advice on how to create access to opportunities for candidates from all walks of life. From actionable ways to advance fair and equitable hiring to strategies that equip teams to build more inclusive teams, listeners will gain knowledge on ways to champion better hiring and drive their businesses forward toward sustained success.

Topics covered in the series include:

Inspiring stories of how hiring managers and recruiters work together to put people first

How to give candidates a more positive and inclusive hiring experience

Challenges and solutions when implementing hiring change management

How to create more access to employment opportunities for candidates

"In order to find, attract and hire great people, hiring managers and recruiters need to work together to build effective DE&I hiring processes," said Micah Gebreyes, Senior Manager of Editorial Content at Greenhouse. "This podcast aims to shine a light on the shift happening in hiring – that it's no longer the sole responsibility of People teams. Hearing directly from Talent Makers and the positive impact that more inclusive hiring has on their businesses is proof that people are a company's most important asset."

"Talent Makers" podcast guests include:

Tony Hobley , Chief DEI Officer at Omnicom Precision Marketing Group and Lori Bring , VP of Talent Acquisition for RAPP US

FleishmanHillard's Fran Weems , SVP, Director of DE&I and Global Lead of the Race & Culture Media + Platforms Team and Kristin Knihnicki , Senior Vice President, Talent Acquisition Lead, Americas.

Upwork's Erin L. Thomas , PhD, Head of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging and Kari Adwell , Senior Technical Recruiter

Lifelabs Learning's Massella Dukula, Director of Team Enablement and Vim Buysataraungrat, Talent Lead

Gary L. Davis , Diversity Talent Acquisition Lead, Digital Media at Adobe and Bridgette Gray , Chief Customer Officer at Opportunity@Work

Judy Jackson , President at JLC Ventures, Former Head of Culture at WPP and Tyler DeBoard , Global Director, Talent Partnerships at WPP

Tacombi's Jacqui Maguire , VP, People and Johanny Mateo , Director of Talent

Shelley Zalis , CEO at The Female Quotient

The Greenhouse Talent Makers series includes 8 podcast episodes released weekly through November 29, available everywhere podcasts are shared. Access the entire library of Greenhouse podcasts at greenhouse.io/podcast .

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity TM methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse has 700 employees around the world supporting over 7,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022) and Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

