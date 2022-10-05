BFF LAUNCHES FIRST COMMUNITY NATIONWIDE MEET UP SERIES, "BRING YOUR BFF TO WEB3"

Set to kick off in Miami on October 19th, the in-person event series will travel to major cities and aims to bring more women and non-binary people into web3.

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BFF , an open-access community with a mission to help women and non-binary people become educated, connected, and empowered in web3, is kicking off a nationwide roadshow for its first-ever official BFF meetup series on October 19, 2022, at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) hosted by the Web3 Equity fund at The Miami Foundation. Bring Your BFF to Web3 is an in-person event series that aims to expand the BFF community and mission.

"We're excited to share the launch of this event series that will allow us to meet so many of our BFF members across the country," said BFF co-founders Brit Morin and Jaime Schmidt . "We're also eager to welcome new friends who are curious about our community and the opportunities within Web3."

The inaugural event will feature onboarding education and thought leadership workshops with speakers including Jaime Schmidt, Simone Berry , founder of People of Crypto, Alexandra Wilkis Wilson , founder of GlamSquad and Gilt Groupe, Katie Langhammer , community lead at Ledger, Moriah Girley , marketing lead at Jadu, Sarah Huth , tech lead at Jadu who will introduce the exciting brand activation, and more. In addition to workshops, attendees will enjoy drinks and fun & immersive Web3 activations - including AR/VR experiences.

Sponsors for the event include leading web3 infrastructure company MoonPay , crypto assets security management Ledger , NFT domain provider Unstoppable Domains , and augmented reality gaming app Jadu .

"Web3 technology holds the potential to build community, redefine our understanding of digital identity, and open the door for long-term ownership and authenticity. It's transformative both on the personal level, and for business and brands," said Kayla Santos , Head of Brand Marketing for MoonPay. "As web3 evolves, we want to ensure access and inclusivity remain core pillars of the industry. Anyone who's interested should be able to onboard with ease," Santos continued.

"Our nationwide roadshow with BFF places women and non-binary people at the center, providing an open space to learn about Web3 and tap into its benefits — no question is too small or idea too big! This is a moment to bridge the gender disparities within the Web3 community and provide an important reminder, with our partner BFF, that Web3 is for everyone."

"Jadu's mission is to enrich everyday life for Web3 communities with mythic digital objects and Augmented Reality experiences," said Jadu CEO Asad J. Malik. "We're excited to welcome the BFF community into the world of AR through our soon-to-be-released mobile AR app. The diverse and inclusive BFF community represents the best of what Web3 can be and we'll be unveiling a custom 3D avatar specifically designed for BFF holders. Crypto-curious newcomers and Web3 natives can control their BFF characters as playable avatars in AR while discovering the mysterious and exciting experiences Jadu is known for."

"We're thrilled to support BFF's efforts to make the Web3 industry more equitable and open," said Sandy Carter, SVP of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains. "This is a topic near and dear to my heart and we're proud to be making strides in making web3 and the metaverse more accessible to everyone with easy-to-use digital identities."

"Ledger exists to keep your value secure. As NFTs become a central part of people's lives, we believe everyone deserves to understand how to secure their NFTs," said Ariel Wengroff, VP Global Communications & Marketing at Ledger. "Supporting BFF in their mission to empower new people into Web3 is obvious for us, as well as supporting their actions for more inclusivity and representation of women and non-binary in this new world order. Securing value helps change the paradigm, something long overdue for women and non-binary folks."

Registration is available via the BFF Perk Shop until October 11, 2022. The event will take place at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) from 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm ET on October 19, 2022, and is open to all YOU and BFF Bracelet NFT holders, plus their BFFs.

One hundred (100) spots are open for first-time crypto-curious friends without an NFT. Additional event series dates and locations will be announced at a later date.

