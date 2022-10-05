Alfa Laval partners up with Cepsa to drive decarbonization

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has signed a partnership agreement with Cepsa, a leading international energy company committed to sustainable mobility and energy, to support the work to reduce CO 2 emissions. During the three-year agreement period, Alfa Laval will provide process optimization services and heat exchangers to Cepsa's two Energy Parks in Spain.

During the agreement period, Alfa Laval will optimize the processes in two energy parks by using Alfa Laval compact heat exchangers to achieve the highest possible energy efficiency and reduce CO 2 emissions. The cooperation will also support Cepsa's Agile strategy which aims at speeding up the implementation of more sustainable solutions.

Cepsa launched its new strategic plan, Positive Motion, in March, which plans to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 55 percent and Scope 3 emissions by 15-20 percent this decade compared to 2019 and reach net zero by 2050.

"I am proud to announce this agreement with one of the major players in the energy sector. The agreement will contribute to our joint ambitions on decarbonization," says Thomas Møller, President of the Energy Division at Alfa Laval. "Our heat exchangers can increase energy recovery in refinery processes by more than 25 percent compared to traditional technology. By implementing those the industry can achieve increased energy savings which is good from both a climate and a financial perspective. It is a win-win scenario."

Agustín Bonilla, Technical Services Director at Cepsa, says: "We are pleased to work with Alfa Laval on this new project. This collaboration helps to reinforce our sustainability commitments and generate a positive impact that will contribute to combat climate change and global warming."

Did you know… Energy efficiency is one of the main factors in reaching the Paris Agreement and can deliver more than 40 percent of the carbon emissions savings needed by 2040, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), with 50 percent of the energy efficiency savings coming from the industrial sector.

About Cepsa

Cepsa is a leading international company committed to sustainable mobility and energy with a solid technical experience after more than 90 years of activity. The company also has a world-leading chemicals business with increasingly sustainable operations.

In 2022, Cepsa presented its new strategic plan for 2030, Positive Motion, which projects its ambition to be a leader in sustainable mobility, biofuels, and green hydrogen in Spain and Portugal, and to become a benchmark in the energy transition. The company places customers at the heart of its business and will work with them to help them advance their decarbonization goals. ESG criteria inspire everything Cepsa does as it advances toward its Net Positive objective. This decade, it will reduce its Scope 1 and 2 CO 2 emissions by 55 percent and its Scope 3 emissions by 15 to 20 percent, with the goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

