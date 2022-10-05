Aerospares 2000 and Sentry Aerospace announce rebranding following merger

The foundation upon which Sentry Aerospares is built is the brand recognition, history, and strong reputation of each pre-merger company

OKLAHOMA CITY, WATFORD, England and MORGANVILLE, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerospares 2000 Limited and Sentry Aerospace, following their transformational merger in July 2022, today unveiled a new brand name and logo. The combined company, a portfolio company of Acorn Growth Companies (AGC), will be known as Sentry Aerospares, a tribute to the well-established and respected brand names that were brought together in the merger.

Aerospares 2000 Limited and Sentry Aerospace, following their transformational merger in July 2022, today unveiled a new brand name and logo. The combined company, a portfolio company of Acorn Growth Companies (AGC), will be known as Sentry Aerospares, a tribute to the well-established and respected brand names that were brought together in the merger. (PRNewswire)

Aerospares 2000 Limited and Sentry Aerospace, following their merger in July, today unveiled a new brand name and logo.

Sentry Aerospares is a leading independent stocking distributor of high-value, hard-to-find commercial aircraft rotable components with global reach and some of the broadest and deepest customer and vendor relationships in the industry. The combined company maintains a significant inventory of factory new and used serviceable material across its global locations to serve its customers' most urgent needs, particularly aircraft on ground (AOG) requirements. Further, the company has tremendous financial flexibility and access to capital to support its customers' aircraft material needs as the global aviation market continues its strong recovery.

"We are tremendously proud to be unveiling our new name and logo today," said Sentry Aerospares CEO Adam Nemenyi. "The first quarter of combined operations has exceeded our expectations both commercially and culturally. We firmly believe that Sentry Aerospares fills a unique gap in the market with one of the largest inventories of high-demand, hard-to-find material and our 24/7 AOG focus."

"It has been a pleasure to see these two highly capable management teams come together and execute on the combined strategy that was the basis for the merger," said AGC Managing Partner Rick Nagel. "The exceptional talent resident within this management team is impressive and will be augmented by the financial and other resources that AGC can offer."

"When we chose a partner with whom to merge our family-owned business, it was critical to select someone that would be a good steward of the brand equity that Sentry built over the years," said Sentry Aerospares Executive Chairman Tony DiSimone, Sr. "Aerospares had the same excellent reputation and brand recognition in the market. After 47 years operating under one banner, I am proud to see the new Sentry Aerospares brand rolled out."

About Sentry Aerospares

Sentry Aerospares is one of the foremost aftermarket suppliers of aircraft spare-parts. The company supports more than 750 customers world-wide, including many of the world's leading airlines, cargo operators, leasing companies and MROs who have entrusted Sentry Aerospares to provide around the clock spare-parts support particularly on an AOG basis.

About Acorn Growth Companies (AGC)

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle market private equity firm investing exclusively in Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, and Space opportunities. Acorn invests solely in businesses that enhance global mobility and strengthen national security. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. www.AcornGrowthCompanies.com

Investor Contact:

Brandon Bradford, Acorn

917.224.8399

Media Contact:

Anthony Triana, Saxum

405.818.0791

atriana@saxum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acorn Growth Companies