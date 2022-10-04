WANNA GETAWAY FOR AS LOW AS $29 ONE-WAY? SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES LARGEST WINTER SALE OF THE YEAR

Carrier offers fares starting as low as $29 one-way for travel through Feb. 15, 2023

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today launched one of its largest and most iconic sales of the year with fares as low as $29 one-way. Starting today through Oct. 6, Customers can book their winter getaway for travel valid from Nov. 29, 2022, through Feb. 15, 2023 (travel blacked out Dec. 16, 2022, through Jan. 9, 2023).1

"We're making it easier for Customers to book their winter getaway with confidence," said Bill Tierney, Vice President of Marketing & Digital Experience at Southwest Airlines. "Our low fares, combined with our enhanced Customer Experience including improved WiFi,2 new self-service capabilities, and onboard products, paired with the added flexibility of bags fly free®,3 no change or cancellation fees,3 points don't expire,4 and now flight credits don't expire5—we're ready to serve our Customers and take them where and when they need to go."

Examples of one-way, low-fare1 winter getaways on Southwest.com include:

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Houston (Hobby) and New Orleans ,

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Myrtle Beach, S.C. ,

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Boston ,

As low as $63 one-way nonstop between Denver and Long Beach, Calif. ,

As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Chicago (Midway) and Charleston , and

As low as $99 one-way nonstop between San Jose, Calif. and Kona (Hawaii Island).

Southwest's flight schedule is open through April 10, 2023, and flights can be booked today at Southwest.com.

1Purchase today through Oct. 6, 2022, 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Travel is valid Nov. 29, 2022, through Feb. 15, 2023. Travel is blacked out Dec. 16, 2022, through Jan. 9, 2023. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel the continental U.S. to Hawaii is valid Sunday through Wednesday. Travel the continental U.S. from Hawaii is valid Monday through Thursday. Interisland Hawaii travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid only on Monday through Thursday. Travel to international destinations is valid only on Sunday through Wednesday. Travel from international destinations is valid only on Tuesday through Friday. Fares are valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on a single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Rapid Rewards® points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Advertised fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest®, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in the forfeiture of the remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require a fare upgrade depending on the fare purchased and Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

2Due to licensing restrictions, on WiFi-enabled international flights free live TV may not be available for the full duration of the flight.

3At Southwest, there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), no cancellation fees (failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds), and bags fly free (first and second checked bags, weight and size limits apply).

4Rapid Rewards® points do not expire. Should a Member close their account, the points in the account will be terminated.

5Flight credits for non-refundable fares will be issued as long as the reservation is canceled more than 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Flight credits unexpired on, or created on or after July 28, 2022, do not expire and could show an expiration date (Dec. 31, 2040) until systems are updated. A flight credit with an expiration date on or before July 27, 2022, has expired in accordance with its existing expiration date. See My Account for flight credit expiration dates, if any.

