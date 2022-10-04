Valkyrie Funds launches macro-driven digital asset Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) for RIAs and financial advisors

Platform enables investment professionals to offer institutional-caliber, risk-managed, research-focused portfolios to their clients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Funds , LLC., a leading Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) focused on digital assets, today announced the launch of the new Valkyrie Risk Managed Separately Managed Account (VSMA) Platform enabling advisors to offer digital asset investments to their clients.

Nearly half of all financial advisors (45%) said in a recent survey that they plan to offer digital assets in response to client demand, according to Cerulli Associates. Furthermore, 80% of advisors revealed being asked about digital assets by clients of all ages, but only 14% are using or recommending digital assets.

Valkyrie SMAs offer the expertise of institutional-caliber portfolio managers who make investment decisions based on macro outlook, fundamentals, and technical analysis while seeking to mitigate risk and enhance returns. This product is currently available to financial advisors and RIAs, and offers three separate strategies.

"Our conversations over the past year with financial advisors pointed to clear demand among their clients for access to this growing asset class" said Steven McClurg, co-founder and chief investment officer at Valkyrie Investments. "By taking a macro-focused, risk managed approach, we are able to offer access to potential upside of digital assets for their clients while also aiming to limit downside risk."

All Valkyrie SMAs are IRA-eligible and enable direct ownership of digital assets, daily liquidity, the safety of a qualified custodian, and are research-driven using proprietary technology created specifically for this offering.

"Valkyrie SMAs are an institutional-caliber product built in response to feedback from investment professionals, and a desire to have a fully integrated product offering exposure to this asset class," said Leah Wald, co-founder and chief executive officer at Valkyrie Investments. "They are a natural extension of the products we already offer to a wide variety of investor types and early feedback has been great, as we are already in the process of on-boarding a number of RIAs and financial advisors across the country."

To learn more about Valkyrie Risk Managed Separately Managed Accounts, please visit https://valkyrie-funds.com/explore-our-smas/ .

About Valkyrie Funds, LLC

Valkyrie Funds LLC ("Valkyrie Funds") is a specialized alternative financial services firm at the intersection of traditional finance and the emerging digital asset sector whose affiliates aim to offer asset management, research and other services. Headquartered in Nashville,Valkyrie Funds aims to provide exposure to the digital economy through traditional financial vehicles. Valkyrie Funds is led by seasoned asset managers who have previously launched multiple ETFs, publicly traded funds and Exchange Traded Products, including digital asset funds with backgrounds across Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and The World Bank.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such offerings may only be made by prospectus and other offering documents that discloses the risks and disclosures of such offering. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and there is a risk of total loss.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

