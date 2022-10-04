R-Zero Names Jennifer Nuckles Chief Executive Officer

SALT LAKE CITY and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R-Zero, a global leader in biosafety technology, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jennifer Nuckles as Chief Executive Officer and the Chair of the company's Board of Directors, effective October 10.

"Jennifer is a perfect fit to lead R-Zero in the next chapter of scaling the business," said Ira Ehrenpreis, Founder and Managing Partner of DBL Partners. "She has a history of disrupting markets through catalyzing technical innovation, driving operational excellence, and leading high-performing teams. Jennifer is a seasoned leader with the experience to navigate the emerging landscape of next-gen disinfection. Her deep background in disinfection, digital health, and technology, coupled with her strategy, operations, and product development, is ideal to help make R-Zero a household name in sustainable disinfection."

Nuckles is an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience leading and accelerating revenue growth and profitability for companies, including high-growth, venture-backed and public companies. Nuckles will join R-Zero from SoFi, where she is Executive Vice President and Group Business Leader over multiple enterprise businesses. Prior to SoFi, Nuckles was Chief Marketing Officer of health tech leader Doctor on Demand and social gaming giant Zynga, Inc. In addition, she spent almost a decade in leadership positions at The Clorox Company in marketing and sales.

"With the world today transforming, R-Zero has a massive market opportunity to help organizations deliver on the promise of safety and productivity," said Ben Boyer, co-founder of R-Zero. "R-Zero has already demonstrated extremely rapid growth, and with Jennifer's leadership, the company will accelerate even further. Jennifer uniquely possesses a founder's mindset, a passion for our mission, a deep commitment to customer success, and a track record of execution at scale. I am excited to have Jennifer leading R-Zero through its next chapter of growth."

As organizations seek to enable safer, healthier, and more relevant shared environments, they are seeking partners to help them solve unfamiliar problems and replace antiquated solutions. Today, R-Zero's technology is used to protect hundreds of thousands of people across the country, including teachers, students, and staff across school campuses, residents and staff in senior care communities, and professional athletes across the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLS, as well as to help ensure a productive in-office experience for small businesses to Fortune 500s.

"I'm excited to help impact the company's next phase of growth as R-Zero becomes the obvious choice for enterprises looking for validated, efficacious, and efficient solutions to help protect their most valuable asset of all - their people," said Nuckles. "I have tremendous admiration for the R-Zero team and the business they have built thus far, and I'm looking forward to working with the team, our network of partners, and our customers to positively impact our shared spaces and, ultimately, our shared humanity."

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more productive. Backed by Mayo Clinic and the earliest investors in Google, Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX, R-Zero is dedicated to developing the most effective and innovative disinfection technologies to reduce the spread of microorganisms in the built environment. Combining space utilization sensor technology, AI, ML, and IoT-connected hardware, R-Zero's intelligent biosafety platform enables organizations to create and maintain healthier indoor environments. Today, the company's sustainable, IoT-enabled disinfection technologies enable safer, healthier indoor spaces for hundreds of thousands of people across both public and private sector organizations without using chemicals. R-Zero's system of connected biosafety technologies provides greater visibility, automation, and even smarter risk reduction within the indoor spaces where people spend their time. Among its investors, R-Zero counts leading venture capital firms DBL Partners , World Innovation Lab , and SOSV / HAX ; and thought leaders from hospitality, sports, commercial real estate, and other industries. For more information, visit www.rzero.com .

