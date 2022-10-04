Navix Announces Partnership with Armstrong Transport Group to Provide Freight Audit and Payment Services

Navix's scalable white-glove auditing services and software-as-a-service platform will allow Armstrong Transport Group to grow its Less than Truckload (LTL) business exponentially

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong Transport Group has selected Navix to manage and streamline its Less than Truckload (LTL) freight audit process, freeing up its employees to focus on more strategic efforts, like growing their business. With a dedicated team of experienced auditors, Navix handles the process of document ingestion including categorization, order matching, rate audit, customer invoicing, and carrier payment approval. Navix also provides Armstrong with metrics to better understand the invoice-to-audit ratio and the reasons behind those audits, including pricing discrepancies and assessorial charges, at the line-item level. Navix can even drill down to the customer and carrier level to determine the root cause of the disputes so they can be eliminated using business rules and automation.

"Having Navix audit our invoices allows us to spend more time building customer relationships."

"Armstrong and Navix are a perfect fit," said Eric Krueger, CRO of Navix. "This is right in our wheelhouse, so we knew we could deliver real value for the Armstrong team. Our streamlined onboarding process allowed us to get up and running in a matter of weeks. We took Armstrong's freight audit process off their hands so they can focus on more strategic business matters. We help 3PLs and brokers pay the right invoice amount, on time, every time. That's what we do."

Freight audit and payment has been an industry headache for a long time. The process is tedious, time-consuming, and outdated, yet critically important. The industry needed a modern, automated solution. Navix satisfies that need.

"LTL is a strategic line of business for Armstrong, so finding a solution that allows us to focus more time on creating strong partnerships with our carriers and less time on redundant tasks is essential to better serving our customers," said Ryan Poynter, Vice President of LTL, Armstrong Transport Group. "We want to resolve issues and pay our carriers quickly. That's important to us. Having Navix audit our invoices allows us to spend more time building relationships."

About Navix

Navix is a modern Software-as-a-Service platform backed by freight invoicing experts to solve audit headaches. Navix enables 3PLs and brokers to automate their processes at scale and gain better insights into their freight spend. Navix creates greater profitability through its API-first approach for seamless integrations, AI-driven analytics, and white-glove auditing services. For more information about Navix, please visit https://www.navix.io.

About Armstrong Transport

Armstrong Transport Group is a leading non-asset-based logistics provider headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more than 15 years, Armstrong has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight in a complex and evolving marketplace. The service-centric, technology-forward company excels at connecting shippers and carrier partners through its 60,000+ multimodal carrier network. With its proprietary technology platform and integrated tools, Armstrong saves money for shippers, increases earnings for carriers and creates efficiencies for freight agents. Recognized as a Top 25 Freight Brokerage in North America and a US Best Managed Company, Armstrong's top-tier logistics experts are located across 150 freight agent offices. For more information about Armstrong Transport Group, visit www.armstrongtransport.com.

