Joel Gott Wines Partners with Feeding America to Help Provide 2.5 Million Meals for Families Nationwide Through 'Gott for Good' Initiative

California-based winemaker will help provide meals for people facing hunger this holiday season

ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gott Wines, an award-winning and family-owned portfolio of elegant, balanced and affordable wines, celebrates the expansion of its philanthropic commitment through the 'Gott for Good' initiative by helping provide 2.5 million meals1 through the Feeding America® network of 200 member food banks nationwide through December 31, 2022. This holiday season marks Joel Gott Wines' fourth consecutive year of partnership with Feeding America, reaffirming the winery's commitment to helping people facing immense food insecurity2:

Last year, nearly 34 million individuals—1 in 10—lived in food-insecure households

Among children, more than 9 million—1 in 8—were living in food-insecure households

Since 2019, Joel Gott Wines has supported Feeding America's goal of reducing food insecurity through Gott for Good. As a fourth-generation vintner and business owner who's proud to give back, Joel Gott is passionate about continuing to elevate the Gott for Good initiative to help make a difference during the holiday season. Now, as the program continues its commitment for the fourth year, the brand is proud to be able to help more families and make an even greater impact in 2022.

"There's nothing more meaningful than knowing you're making a difference," said Joel Gott, vintner of Joel Gott Wines. "It's amazing to see the good that we're doing with Feeding America, and I couldn't be happier with the difference we're making by putting food on the table for people who need it. We're really proud to be a national partner of Feeding America and excited to see the difference we can make together in our fourth year of partnership."

Returning for its second year, Joel Gott is proud to offer a gift pack for those looking to support a brand that gives back this holiday season. Beginning Nov. 1, Joel Gott Wines fans are once again invited to purchase a Gott for Good bundle featuring 815 Cabernet Sauvignon and California Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir offerings in a gift box that's sure to spread holiday cheer. By purchasing a Good for Good bundle, fans are supporting a proud Feeding America partner in the fight against hunger. Joel Gott Wines is also encouraging shoppers to donate to Feeding America directly via QR codes on Gott for Good in-store displays. Shoppers may make a one-time or monthly donation to help families in need by visiting https://give.feedingamerica.org/a/donate.

To learn more about Joel Gott Wines' partnership with Feeding America's network of 200 food banks nationwide, please visit www.gottwines.com/gott-for-good.

About Joel Gott Wines

Since its founding by Joel and Sarah Gott in 1996 in St. Helena, California, Joel Gott Wines has selected the best fruit from growing regions in California, Oregon and Washington – each blended to create more balanced, clean, complex and elegant wines. More than twenty years later, Joel Gott Wines has maintained a legacy of giving customers expressive and food-friendly wines at great prices by partnering with vintners and vineyards with whom the Gott family has built relationships for generations. The Joel Gott Wines portfolio features six core California wines: 815 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé and the Palisades Red Wine Blend. In addition to these core wines, Joel Gott Wines produces a wide range of varietals that are produced from fruit from California and the Pacific Northwest. For more information visit www.gottwines.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Notes:

1) $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks

2) Sources: USDA, Feeding America

Social Media

Instagram: @JoelGottWines

Facebook: @JoelGottWines

Twitter: @JoelGottWines

Joel Gott lending a hand at a local food bank — one of 200 in Feeding America's nationwide network (PRNewswire)

Gott for Good logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Joel Gott Wines