Hexaware's Cloud Transformation Platform, Amaze® for Applications, Gets US Patent Approval

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global technology and business process services company, announced today that a patent for its cloud transformation IP, Amaze® for Applications, has been approved by the United States Patent Office. Amaze® for Applications is an end-to-end cloud transformation platform for the modernization and migration of custom Java and .NET applications from monolithic to cloud native architecture on any cloud environment.

"With the cloud operating model integral to digital transformation, future-ready businesses need to look at technology-led industry solutions for holistic business growth. Platform-led cloud enablement is key, and we are happy to lead from the front with Amaze® for Applications," said Srinivasan Panchapakesan, Executive Vice President & Global Head – Amaze® Business & Cloud Transformation Delivery. "The patent approval is a testimony to Amaze®'s differentiated, strong modernization and transformation capabilities of legacy applications, and we look forward to continued momentum and innovation in helping customers pivot to digital transformation at an unprecedented velocity."

Sharing his thoughts, Milan Bhatt, Corporate Vice President & Global Head - Healthcare & Insurance and Cloud Transformation, said, "The accent on automation with Amaze® helps transform your legacy applications to cloud in just weeks with the right R approach. As our clients would vouch, it helps reimagine customer experiences and drives cost optimization and business agility. We will continue to innovate and invest in our IPs to maximize business value for enterprises across the entire cloud value chain." Automation-led Amaze® for Applications can transform the entire custom application portfolio of an enterprise from a closed architecture to an open-standard architecture on any cloud to harness true cloud potential. Hexaware leverages the Amaze® framework for full cloud enablement, with customers benefiting from 50 to 60% TCO and implementation cost savings, 40 to 50% reduction in cloud migration times, reduced manual effort, enhanced productivity, and higher quality bolstered by best-of-breed security and compliance.

To learn more about Amaze® for Applications, check out this link.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com. Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.