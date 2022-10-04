Dallas Attorney Clayton Bailey Recognized as Benchmark Litigation Star

Co-founder of Bailey Brauer also earns place among South Trailblazers

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas trial and appellate lawyer Clayton Bailey , co-founder of Bailey Brauer PLLC, has earned recognition as a Local Litigation Star for a ninth consecutive year from the prestigious peer-review Benchmark Litigation legal guide.

Mr. Bailey's commercial litigation, competition/antitrust, and appellate practice propelled his selection to the 2023 edition of the respected national guide of top law firms and litigators.

Benchmark Litigation rankings are the result of annual independent research that involves extensive interviews with private practice lawyers and in-house counsel. Litigation Stars are lawyers who are recommended by peers and clients based on their professional reputations and work as trial lawyers. For more information, visit www.benchmarklitigation.com.

Mr. Bailey represents clients in matters involving contract disputes, business torts, RICO, employment law, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, antitrust, unfair business practices, and the Packers and Stockyards Act.

He currently serves as national COVID-19 litigation and appellate counsel for several of the world's largest meat companies. This leadership role led to his selection to The American Lawyer's recently announced list of South Trailblazers. The 2022 list honors just 54 attorneys from a 16-southern state region, plus Washington, D.C., who are recognized as true "agents of change."

This is the third Trailblazers honor Mr. Bailey has received. He was named to Texas Lawyer magazine's 2019 Texas Trailblazers and National Law Journal's 2017 Elite Boutique Trailblazers listings.

To read Mr. Bailey's profile in the 2022 South Trailblazers guide, visit https://images.law.com/media/theamericanlawyer/supplements/TALTB_South_2022/index.html.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com.

