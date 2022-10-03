More Than 1,750 individuals Receive Initial Roseburg Relief Funds

Unprecedented number of immediate payments made during three weeks of $50 million fund

WEED, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,750 survivors of the Sept. 2 Mill Fire have received payments for immediate needs such as temporary housing, transportation, food and clothing during the first three weeks of Roseburg's $50 million Community Relief Fund.

Fund administrators have paid 674 claims covering 1,769 individuals since Sept. 13 when they began processing claim applications for financial assistance at the Weed Community Center and through the Fund's website. Households from more than half of the homes lost in the fire have received initial support.

"We believe the percentage of survivors receiving funds is unprecedented for how quickly after the fire they had cash in hand for their immediate needs," said Pete Hillan, a spokesperson for Roseburg. "The mayor, city manager, the police chief, and countless other city leaders and staff, all have helped tremendously in our outreach program. It's a testament to what we can do when the city, the people, and the Roseburg team members all work together hand-in-hand."

Those who lost their homes may choose to submit claims:

In person at the Weed Community Center, 161 E. Lincoln Ave , Weed. Ca. , Mondays ( noon to 5 p.m. ); Tuesdays through Thursdays ( 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ); and Fridays ( 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ) We will be closed Oct. 7 and Oct. 10 for the holiday. The application process is designed to be streamlined and user-friendly for on-the-spot funds for those with legitimate claims.

Roseburg representative will respond within 24 hours. Individuals unable to visit the claim center in person, may use the link on the Fund's website at www.weedrelieffund.com to complete and submit a claim application. Arepresentative will respond within 24 hours.

Grief counselors are available to support impacted individuals and family members.

Individuals coming to the Weed Community Center or submitting claims through the website may elect to be represented by an attorney. It is not necessary to have representation, however, to participate in the Relief Fund. In addition, people who accept money from the Fund will be asked only to sign a receipt, so that the Fund has an accurate record of how much it paid.

