InventHelp Inventor Develops Boot Cleaning Device for Trucks (TUC-460)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to remove dirt, mud and other debris from your footwear before getting into your truck, car or SUV," said an inventor, from Catalina, Ariz., "so I invented the CAB CLEAN. My design offers an alternative to knocking or scraping boots or footwear on various surfaces."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean one's footwear prior to entering the interior of a truck or car. In doing so, it prevents mud and other debris from being tracked into the cab. As a result, it helps to keep the interior looking clean and professional. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TUC-460, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

