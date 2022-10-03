Cox Automotive's Dealertrack In-State Registration and Title Solution Transforms Colorado's Department of Motor Vehicles with New, Electronic Efficiencies

Both Colorado Automobile Dealer Association and Colorado Independent Automobile Dealer Association Give Exclusively Endorsement

Colorado dealerships will now be able to process registration and title transactions electronically with the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

With streamlined processes that save time and money, dealers can finalize deals faster for their customers.

Having a paperless process mitigates errors while providing a new standard in consumer protection and fraud prevention, which is inherent in paper processes.

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive announces today the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) and Colorado Independent Automobile Dealers Association (CIADA) have both exclusively endorsed Dealertrack's In-State Registration and Title solution, giving dealers the ability to electronically process registration and title transactions with the Colorado DMV.

"Colorado joins 30 other state DMVs that have embraced and adopted digital processes to streamline vehicle registration and titling," said Tim Jackson, president and CEO of CADA. "It no longer needs to be a tedious process. This new offering provides consumer protection, fraud prevention and time saving benefits that our county clerks, dealerships and consumers will appreciate."

Colorado's Legislature joined the growing number of state jurisdictions authorizing the use of electronic registration and titling services. Dealers and authorized users can now perform these important registration and titling services at their locations, allowing Coloradoans the ability to make fewer trips to the DMV to obtain their plates and registration cards.

"Colorado DMV has taken another step in the right direction for local automotive dealers and car buyers," stated David Cardella, CEO of CIADA. "The momentum behind digitizing registration and title shows no signs of slowing and Colorado stands out for its forward thinking by redesigning processes to save everyone involved in the vehicle purchase time and money."

The Dealertrack In-State Registration and Title solution helps dealerships complete deals faster and save on unnecessary costs when compared to a manual paper process. With this new platform, Colorado dealerships will be able to:

Calculate exact taxes and fees and prepare transactions for the DMV in under four minutes

Potentially save up to an average of $10,000 monthly per dealership location in unnecessary costs that have become inherent in manual documentation, shipping and handling processes

Achieve 70% faster turnaround on trade-ins when solution is paired with Dealertrack's Accelerated Title, which manages the payoff, lien, and title release process

Save time and reduce errors related to re-keying by up to 90% when data is imported directly from the Dealer Management System (DMS)

"With growth in automotive ecommerce expected to rise, digital tools that connect all aspects of the car buying process, such as registration and title, are more important than ever before," commented Kait Gavin, Vice President Operations, Dealer Services at Cox Automotive. "We congratulate Colorado dealerships and its DMV for adopting digital technology to make the car buying process easier and faster."

