Chicago's Premier Racing Portfolio Returns in 2023 with the Debut of the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the teams behind Chicago's premier racing portfolio – the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Chicago 13.1 and Shamrock Shuffle – announced the debut of the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series. The Distance Series connects the three unique events that span the outdoor running season, from an approachable 8K to a world-class marathon. Individuals who finish all 2023 events will receive a unique Bank of America Chicago Distance Series medal and will be eligible for a guaranteed entry into the 2024 Chicago Marathon. Individuals interested in participating are encouraged to get their names in early to ensure they can take part in the inaugural series. Registration for the Chicago 13.1 and Shamrock Shuffle launched today, with special discounted pricing to celebrate the launch of the Series. The four-week application period for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will open on Tuesday, October 18.

"The Bank of America Chicago Distance Series comes at an exciting time for our events and the Chicago running community," said Executive Race Director of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Chicago 13.1 and Shamrock Shuffle, Carey Pinkowski. "The Distance Series reflects our passion and commitment to the running community, celebrating everyone from the participants who have joined us for years to those who have recently discovered our sport. This new challenge gives runners the opportunity to build on their training, progressing from 4.97 to 13.1 to 26.2 miles over the course of six and a half months."

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors and an internationally-renowned event, will begin accepting applications for the 45th anniversary event at 10 a.m. (Central Time) on Tuesday, October 18. Registration will be conducted through a non-guaranteed entry drawing and a series of guaranteed entry applications.

Interested individuals will have until Thursday, November 17 to apply for either a guaranteed or non-guaranteed entry. The cost of an entry is $230 for United States residents and $240 for those residing outside of the United States.

Individuals can qualify for an entry into the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon through several guaranteed entry opportunities:

Time qualifiers who have met the event's age-graded qualifying standards or qualify for the event's American Development Program.

Legacy finishers who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years.

Registered participants who cancelled their 2022 entry.

Registered participants who deferred their 2020 entry.

Charity participants who are fundraising for an official charity as part of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program.

International runners (non-U.S.) participating in the International Tour Group Program.

Runners who have completed the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K four or more times since 2008 and have signed up for the 2023 Shamrock Shuffle.

Those who do not qualify for a guaranteed entry can apply for the non-guaranteed entry drawing. The event will select names from the full pool of non-guaranteed entry applicants and notify applicants of their selection status on Thursday, December 8.

Additional details about the 2023 application are available at chicagomarathon.com/apply.

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 offers a unique experience, encouraging runners to explore the neighborhoods of Chicago's West Side. The second annual half marathon will kick off on Sunday, June 4, 2023, with a course that weaves through the historic parks and boulevards of the West Side, starting and finishing in Garfield Park. Following the race, participants and community members are encouraged to celebrate at the Race Day Festival, featuring a mix of entertainment, health and wellness activities and community activations.

Registration for the 2023 event is now open. Individuals who sign up through Tuesday, October 18 have access to special $89 entry fee in celebration of the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series. The entry fee will increase to $95 at 11:59 p.m. (U.S. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 18.

Additional details about the 2023 event and registration information are available at chicago13point1.com.

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, one of Chicago's favorite annual traditions and the official kickoff to the running season, is a continuation of the city's St. Patrick's Day celebrations. On Sunday, March 26, 2023, the race will treat participants to a one-of-a-kind 8K (4.97-mile) run through Chicago's Loop. Fitness enthusiasts not ready to tackle the 8K are encouraged to join The Mile event on Saturday, March 25, or the 2-Mile Walk on Sunday. All three events will start and finish in Chicago's Grant Park.

Registration for the 2023 events is now open. Individuals who sign up for the 8K Run through Tuesday, October 18 have access to special $39 entry fee in celebration of the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series. The entry fee will increase to $45 at 11:59 p.m. (U.S. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 18.

Registration for The Mile event and the 2-Mile Walk will be $25 and $35, respectively.

Additional details about the 2023 event and registration information are available at shamrockshuffle.com.

In its 45th year on Sunday, October 8, 2023, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will welcome thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class elite field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity participants. The race's iconic course takes participants through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. Annually, an estimated 1.7 million spectators line the streets cheering on more than 45,000 participants from the start line to the final stretch down Columbus Drive. As a result of the race's national and international draw, the Chicago Marathon assists in raising millions of dollars for a variety of charitable causes while generating more than $400 million in annual economic impact to its host city. The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 8. In advance of the race, a three-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center on Thursday, October 5, Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 7. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to chicagomarathon.com.

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 offers runners a unique Chicago experience, bringing a world-class half marathon to Chicago's West Side. The second annual event will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The event brings a new racing experience to the Chicago running community featuring a mix of fitness and lifestyle activities designed to inspire participants to connect with the communities where we live, work and run. A two-day Packet Pick-up will be held on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3. The weekend celebrations will culminate with the half marathon on Sunday, June 4. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to chicago13point1.com.

Long recognized as an annual rite of spring, a celebration of St. Patrick's Day and the kickoff to the outdoor running season in Chicago, the 42nd annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle treats participants to a scenic 8K run through downtown Chicago and a two-mile walk along Chicago's lakefront. The 8K Run will kick off at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 2-Mile Walk at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 26. Following the race participants can enjoy live music at the Post-Race Party in Grant Park. In advance of the event, the two-day Packet Pick-up will take place in Grant Park on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. In addition to attending Packet Pick-up, participants are encouraged to join The Mile on Saturday, March 25. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to shamrockshuffle.com.

