24 Seven Named to Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in New York City

The honor is a testament to the dedication 24 Seven has put forth in creating an engaging and nurturing workforce.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven , a leading staffing agency specializing in creative, marketing, digital, fashion, beauty, and retail, has been recognized as one of 2022's Best Places to Work in New York City by Crain's New York Business.

24 Seven Named to Crain’s 100 Best Places to Work in New York City (PRNewswire)

"24 Seven is honored and humbled to be recognized as one of this year's Best Places to Work in New York City," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "The win is a testament to our company's commitment to building an engaging, nurturing and rewarding environment for employees. We are so thankful for our incredibly dedicated and talented New York team for not only helping us achieve this honor but for the top-notch work they do for our candidates and clients every day."

Crain's New York Business is one of New York City's leading business publications. Each year they identify and recognize the top 100 employers to work for in the city. Winners are picked based on employee surveys and employer questionnaires that look at employee perspectives, company practices, programs and benefits.

This latest win comes on the heels of several other big honors for 24 Seven this year.

24 Seven is a specialized recruitment agency that builds future-proof teams of top full-time and freelance talent for leading brands and agencies in the marketing, digital, creative, and technology sectors.

24 Seven further supports its clients through its family of specialized subsidiaries. The Sage Group represents marketing consultants, contractors, and permanent talent, and has created a leading community of top marketing executives, Marketers That Matter®, which meets to share marketing innovation and insights. Creatis and Antenna boost the productivity of marketing, digital, creative and communications teams through on-site and outsourced talent solutions. Simplicity Consulting offers marketing project & program management and strategic communications consultants.

To learn about how we can assist you with your hiring or job search needs, visit 24seventalent.com .

