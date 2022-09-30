Removery Expanding with 150 Studios Worldwide by 2023

Leading tattoo removal studios unite amidst rapidly growing demand

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Removery, the world leader in laser tattoo removal services, is expanding with 150 studios slated to open by January 2023.

The expansion is a result of acquiring DISAPPEARING inc. and Dr. Ink Eraser – both leading tattoo removal studios in their region. Removery will operate more than 30 additional studios by the end of 2022 and 50 additional studios by the end of 2023. These acquisitions occur as worldwide demand grows rapidly for tattoo removal.

"We are thrilled that DISAPPEARING inc. and Dr. Ink Eraser have chosen to join Removery," said Mark Evans, Chairman of Removery. "These businesses were the leading providers in their markets and now we can bring expert training guided by our Clinical Advisory Board and the excellence of PicoWay laser technology to these communities."

DISAPPEARING inc. was founded in 2012 and has seven locations across Massachusetts and New York while Dr. Ink Eraser was founded in 2012 with 4 locations in Georgia and Alabama. Both businesses built a foundation of success that Removery will build upon with its Clinical Advisory Board and expert training for laser technicians.

"By introducing our advanced technology and clinical support network to some of the most experienced laser specialists in the country, together, we will continue to deliver great client experiences and positive outcomes for anyone looking for tattoo removal," said Tom Weber, CEO of Removery.

Removery's Clinical Advisory Board is the industry's only medical board on tattoo removal. The board oversees specialists at Removery to ensure they are highly trained in the most advanced laser equipment and procedures. Removery uses PicoWay® laser technology that makes their work as fast, effective and comfortable as possible while minimizing the number of treatment sessions and potential side effects. The laser also enables Removery specialists to target any tattoo, no matter the ink colors used or skin type.

Removery also recently received a follow-on $30 million investment by Elliott Investment Management and HEAL Partners. The acquisition and additional investment allows Removery's INK-nitiative program to connect with new community nonprofits to provide tattoo removal for those in need.

The INK-nitiative program is a global community outreach initiative designed to provide safe, effective and free tattoo removal on the hands, neck and face to those who were formerly incarcerated, gang members, survivors of human trafficking and those who wish to remove hate symbols or racist tattoos. For every individual that completes their tattoo removal journey, Removery gives a removal service to someone in need.

"We encourage community members to apply for our INK-nitiative program," said Weber. "Old tattoos can be a painful reminder of a life left behind. We want to empower people who've had the courage to change and help them feel confident in their new path."

About Removery

Removery is the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services in the world with more than 100 locations across the U.S., Australia and Canada. Its laser specialists are highly trained in Candela's state-of-the-art PicoWay® lasers. Removery is clinically driven and the only tattoo removal brand with a Clinical Advisory Board that consists of leaders in the medical, dermatology, aesthetic, plastic surgery and laser industries. To learn more about Removery and tattoo removal, see before and after photos or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, visit Removery.com.

