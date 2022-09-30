Liberty National Corporation Finalizes Acquisition of Fourth & Ash Site in Downtown San Diego and Announces Timeline for "SkyLine West"

Luxury Mixed-Use Tower Now in Planning Stages

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential developer Liberty National Corporation has completed the purchase of a 15,000-square-foot site in downtown San Diego, and announced its plans to develop "SkyLine West." The mixed-use tower at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Ash Street will offer luxury apartment homes as well as retail/restaurants. Liberty National purchased the property from Nellis Corporation, a private investment company with a portfolio of commercial real estate properties across the United States. Liberty National has developed and owns a number of apartment communities throughout the Southwest region, and has several urban high-rises in development.

The 37-story SkyLine West tower will be approximately 380 feet high. It will feature over 250 luxury apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom designs, ranging from 550 sq. ft. to 1,600 sq. ft. Shared amenities will include a fitness center, swimming pool, spa, lounge, conference rooms, business center, library, pet grooming room, billiards, and more. All homes will have energy-efficient appliances, private balconies, and high-end finishes. The development will also feature sustainable components and be built using LEED standards.

Mark Schmidt, Founder of Liberty National Corporation, states, "This site was an attractive acquisition because of its walkability to the shopping, restaurants, and cultural draw of Little Italy."

Liberty National Corporation finalized the acquisition in November 2021, and recently assembled its team for the Skyline West development, including an architect, structural engineer, and geotechnical engineer. The company anticipates submitting development plans to the City of San Diego by the summer of 2023, with construction commencement targeted for summer of 2024.

About Liberty National Corporation

Liberty National is a multi-family residential developer based in San Diego, CA. The company specializes in site acquisition, entitlements, and finance. The company is a long-term investor in its communities, choosing to hold and maintain many of the apartment communities it builds from the ground-up. The company ensures that all properties are built to the highest standards of craftsmanship. Liberty National currently has properties in planning and development in multiple states. For more information, visit: libertync.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

Mobile: (619) 987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com



View original content:

SOURCE Liberty National Corporation