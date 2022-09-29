ALLEGIANT REPORTS AUGUST 2022 TRAFFIC

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for August 2022.
"As we've exited peak summer-travel season, the demand environment has remained strong," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "We finished August with a nearly two-point improvement in loads as compared with August of 2019, on 14.6 percent more capacity. We were on track to come in above our revenue guide of up 29 percent, year over three-year. However, the impacts from Hurricane Ian have resulted in the cancellation of the majority of our flights touching Florida over the course of the next few days. Although the situation is still developing, we believe the impacts from Ian will bring down our revenue guide by 1.5 percentage points."
"Over the past several days our HQ and Florida based team members have been preparing for Hurricane Ian," stated Gregory Anderson, president and chief financial officer. "We communicated early with customers and provided re-accommodations at no charge, including refunds to give them time to adjust travel plans. We also repositioned aircraft out of the Florida area and provided options for our team members, their families, and pets to find shelter in other bases. The Sunseeker teams have worked around the clock to help safeguard the resort. We are extremely proud of the teamwork from all our team members and service providers to ensure the safest environment possible as we wait for the final impact of Hurricane Ian.
While the overall financial and operational impacts are yet to be determined, we have updated our quarterly guidance to include these expected headwinds, as shown in the table below."
Previous
Current
System ASMs – year over three-year change1
~16%
~14.5%
Scheduled service ASMs – year over three-year change1
~18%
~17%
Total operating revenue - year over three-year change1
~29%
~27.5%
Operating CASM, excluding fuel - year over three-year change1 2
~10%
13 to 14%
Full-year 2022 interest expense
$85 to $95
$95 to $100
Loss on extinguishment of debt3
N/A
$4.9 million
Fuel cost per gallon
$3.80
$3.87
Scheduled Service – Year Over Three-Year Comparison
August 2022
August 2019
Change
Passengers
1,379,071
1,241,846
11.1 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,223,427
1,047,568
16.8 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,408,597
1,229,543
14.6 %
Load factor
86.9 %
85.2 %
1.7pts
Departures
9,287
8,768
5.9 %
Average stage length (miles)
859
822
4.5 %
Total System* - Year Over Three-Year Comparison
August 2022
August 2019
Change
Passengers
1,386,149
1,256,712
10.3 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,444,626
1,306,860
10.5 %
Departures
9,567
9,294
2.9 %
Average stage length (miles)
855
824
3.8 %
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
August 2022
August 2021
Change
Passengers
1,379,071
1,179,414
16.9 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,223,427
1,021,613
19.8 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,408,597
1,377,398
2.3 %
Load factor
86.9 %
74.2 %
12.7pts
Departures
9,287
9,451
(1.7 %)
Average stage length (miles)
859
835
2.9 %
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
August 2022
August 2021
Change
Passengers
1,386,149
1,185,944
16.9 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,444,626
1,408,554
2.6 %
Departures
9,567
9,725
(1.6 %)
Average stage length (miles)
855
830
3.0 %
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
August 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$3.66
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
1 Year over three-year percentage changes compare 2022 to 2019
2 Operating CASM, excluding fuel, excludes the impact of excess profit sharing
3 The loss on extinguishment of debt is a one-time, non-operating charge related to the refinancing of the Term Loan B in August of 2022
