~Pourri is Flipping the Funk and Transforming the World of Odors, Through an Interactive Music and Dance-Inspired Campaign

A series of videos that aim to liberate the world from stinky odors, with a digital experience, international dance collective, and original written & produced song

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From funky to fresh! ~Pourri, From the Makers of Poo~Pourri, bring you an original song and series of dance videos, to introduce their continued expansion and transformative journey to tackle all kinds of funky odors - naturally. The five core videos present Flip That Funk™: an immersive digital experience into the world of ~Pourri, that is aimed to liberate you from life's (potentially) funkiest moments! With the first two videos of the five-part series will launch ~Pourri's most-anticipated product of all time, Pet~Pourri, followed shortly by Poo~Pourri. The series has been brought to life through the help of the award-winning Amsterdam-based dance troupe, the Ghetto Funk Collective, with original song Funk Check! Feat. RC & The Gritz and Black Joe Lewis, written and recorded in collaboration with Texas-based producers Matt Pence and Electrophunck (Jason Burt).

A lifestyle shot by Maurice van der Meijs, featuring the Ghetto Funk Collective (PRNewswire)

"I've long been inspired by the funk movement and, as an odor elimination brand, we've leaned into the multiple implications behind the word funk. Everything came together so quickly when I discovered the incredible talent of The Ghetto Funk Collective on social media. I quickly told my team, 'I have an idea…' and two months later we were in Amsterdam bringing it to life," said ~Pourri Founder and CEO, Suzy Batiz. "Whether on our bodies, in our homes or other places in our lives, we all deal with funky odors and there's no shame in that! So, why not make it fun?"

Flip That Funk™ is the manifestation of an idea that Suzy Batiz and the ~Pourri team have been ideating on for the last several years, while waiting for the right moment to amplify their mission and widely introduce new categories of non-toxic odor eliminators for your life, home, & body. The funky world of ~Pourri is visually brought to life through creative collaborations with Amsterdam-based Director, Ayla Spaans, featuring the interpretative "locking" dance-moves performed by the Ghetto Funk Collective, and locally produced by Photographer, Maurice van der Meijs, who is also a part of the Collective.

The video series will roll out in phases, and each one highlights how the ~Pourri product work to transform every potential disaster into a bright, refreshing, and joyous moment. In efforts to capture their famously quirky voice, the funk-based song, Funk Check! Feat. RC & The Gritz and Black Joe Lewis, will be available to download on Spotify and Apple Music on October 27, compliments the dancers' moves, and opens the space for humorous situations we've all found ourselves in at some point or another, asking the question… "is that you or me?"

GRAMMY® Nominated Producer, Composer, and Music Director, RC Williams, and his band The Gritz, created the track's arrangement and foundation. The song was inspired by the sounds of Bootsy Collins and George Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic and Rick James. So who better than Austin icon, Black Joe Lewis, to channel his inner James Brown for that authentic Funk energy. Recorded by Texas-based engineer and producer Matt Pence, the ~Pourri team found themselves inspired in his retro recording studio, The Echo Lab, located on a farm north of Dallas. And, to round out the song's modern funk sound, ~Pourri recruited Chief of Vibe, producer, and artist, Jason Burt, AKA Electrophunck, who took the track from the funky MilkyWay and back.

"When the films and music are combined, our electrifying Campaign reintroduces ~Pourri as an expanded brand, bringing our odor-fighting expertise and humor into a new world of solutions for life's funkiest odors," says Suzy Batiz. "The world is tough as it is, and who needs the added anxiety that comes with something we all do?! So, we're flipping the funk on odor, freeing you from toxic ingredients, and shifting your confidence to own any potential (bad odor) disaster."

Alongside the visual and musical components of Flip That Funk™, ~Pourri is breaking into a new category by launching their most-requested product of all time - Pet~Pourri Pawsitively Fresh Air + Fabric Spray and 2-in-1 Odor Eliminating Candle, to refresh any area or surface that smells like your beloved pet. Love your pet, not their funk? Say no more! Pet~Pourri is powered by their Funk Lock Technology™ that works to eliminate 99% of even the toughest odors, guaranteed. Available to shop online and in-stores at select Target locations, and on Pourri.com. Coming soon to Amazon, Petsmart, Pet Supplies Plus, & more! All ~Pourri products – Poo~Pourri Before-You-Go Bathroom Spray, Home~Pourri Air + Fabric Spray, Sole~Pourri Shoe + Foot Spray, Pit~Pourri Aluminum-Free Deodorant, and Pot~Pourri Smoke Odor Eliminator – can be found on Pourri.com and at select retailers.

Be sure to join the #FlipThatFunk conversation and show off your dance moves with @PooPourri & @Pourri on Instagram and Tik Tok. Head to Pourri.com to shop all products and see below for where to find them in retailers.

About ~Pourri, From the Makers of Poo~Pourri :

Founded by entrepreneur Suzy Batiz in 2007 under the name Poo~Pourri, ~Pourri is an odor elimination company that removes funky odors from the home, body and beyond to ensure that all aspects of life smell wayyy better—without the funky toxic ingredients or stigmas. All ~Pourri products are made to be household, earth, and family friendly. Formulated with plant-based ingredients, ~Pourri products are guaranteed to perform better than other natural and chemical alternatives. ~Pourri offerings boast over 100,000 5-star reviews, are sold in over 50,000 retail locations globally including Amazon.com, Costco, CVS, Target, Ulta, Walgreen's, Walmart, and more. To learn more, visit www.pourri.com.

About the Talent and Production Team:

Ghetto Funk Collective

RC Williams & The Gritz

Black Joe Lewis

Ayla Spaans, Director

Yanna Panagopoulos, Executive Producer and 1st AD

Maurice van der Meijs, Executive Producer and Photographer

Tobias Smeets, DOP

Garth Gericke, THE GRAM GmbH, VFX Production

Suzy Batiz, Executive Producer & Campaign Visionary

Paul Levatino, Executive Producer & Dot Connector

Nicole Story Dent, Creative Director

For access to full credits and biographies, please find those here.

~Pourri logo (PRNewsfoto/~Pourri) (PRNewswire)

