First National Bank Named a Pittsburgh Area Top Workplace for 12 Consecutive Years

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today that it has again been named a Greater Pittsburgh Top Workplace by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. FNB, which was the highest-ranking bank in the large company category, is one of only six companies that have appeared on the list every year since its inception in 2011.

Top Workplaces are determined solely by employee feedback and are compiled by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

"Being named a Top Workplace demonstrates FNB's dedication to creating a positive work environment for our team," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "We are proud to foster a culture of trust, integrity and teamwork where our employees are engaged and ready to work collaboratively to address all of our clients' needs."

FNB operates approximately 80 branches and nearly 140 ATMs in its Pittsburgh Region. The Company has earned more than 40 awards for workplace excellence nationally and regionally. To date, in 2022, it has received recognition as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for the eighth consecutive year, in South Carolina for the second consecutive year, and nationwide as Top Workplace USA for the second consecutive year. FNB also was nationally recognized with three Top Workplace 2022 Culture Excellence awards for Innovation, Leadership, and Work-Life Flexibility.

For more information about the extensive recognition FNB has earned for its differentiated culture, which focuses on doing what is right for all of its stakeholders, visit the Company's Awards and Recognition webpage at fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

