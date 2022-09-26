Adrian Poretti Joins Hostess Brands as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Reporting to CEO, Seasoned Supply Chain Executive Joins Leadership Team

LENEXA, Kan., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK), a leading sweet snacks company, today announced that Adrian Poretti has joined the company as chief supply chain officer (CSCO) effective immediately.

Adrian Poretti (PRNewswire)

Poretti oversees all aspects related to the company's operations and supply chain as Hostess Brands continues to grow its business. Poretti reports to Andy Callahan, president and CEO of Hostess Brands, and joins the company's leadership team. He succeeds Gary Schmidt, interim CSCO, who had served in this role since January 2022 and will continue to lead the company's operations and engineering teams. Schmidt will report to Poretti.

"We are thrilled to have an executive of Adrian's caliber join our company and our leadership team," said Callahan. "With his deep industry expertise and global operational experience, Adrian is a great fit for Hostess Brands as we continue our journey of sustainable, long-term growth. Additionally, we are grateful to Gary for stepping up as our interim CSCO to ensure a seamless transition."

Poretti joins Hostess Brands after nearly 30 years at Kimberly-Clark, where he most recently served as vice president, Global Supply Chain Capabilities. In that role, he improved adaptability while delivering overall service to a global customer base. Prior to that, he led Kimberly-Clark's North America end-to-end supply chain overseeing all operations and functions, including supply planning, procurement, manufacturing and logistics, quality, safety and sustainability, continuous improvement, and strategy and transformation programs. Poretti joined Kimberly-Clark Argentina in 1993 as an engineer and held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility across various geographies during his three decades with the company.

Prior to Kimberly-Clark, Poretti specialized in industrial automation and was a professor at the National University of Cordoba School of Engineering in Cordoba, Argentina. He earned his MBA from Universidad del Salvador in Buenos Aires in 2002.

"I'm excited to join a company that's as nimble and innovative as Hostess Brands and to bring a fresh, global perspective to the supply chain organization," said Poretti. "The incredible growth that Hostess Brands has achieved during such a challenging and dynamic global environment is a testament to the company's talented team members, smart strategy and strong leadership. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a snacking powerhouse with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America's No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and sugar-free cookie brands. With sales exceeding $1.1 billion and employing approximately 2,600 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements reflecting our views about the future performance of the company that constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "will," "plan," "may," "should" or similar language. Statements addressing our future operating performance and statements addressing events and developments that we expect or anticipate will occur are also considered forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the company's actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in Item 1A-Risk Factors in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for 2021 filed on March 1, 2022. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on the company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

Investor contact

Amit Sharma

asharma@hostesbrands.com

Media contact

Carly Schesel

carly.schesel@clynch.com

Hostess Brands logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hostess Brands