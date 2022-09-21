Stonegate Global Expands Crypto, Web3 & Crossover Fund Administration Business in Asia

$20 billion New York-based Fund Administration Firm, Stonegate Global, Opens Offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, and Introduces Expansion of its Crypto, Web3 & Crossover Fund Team

NEW YORK, SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonegate Global Fund Administration, one of the world's leading crypto fund administration and global advisory firms ("Stonegate Global"), today announced that the firm is fortifying its presence in Asia with two new offices, as the firm focuses on Crossover Funds in the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore and the broader APAC region.

Jeannie Ng Dubbels, Stonegate Global's Managing Director, Digital Assets - Hong Kong, Singapore – APAC, and a native of Hong Kong, will lead the firm's expansion into the APAC region. Ms. Ng Dubbels, is a 20-year financial services veteran formerly with Maitland Fund Administration and prior to that she served 15 years at Citi Private Bank, servicing ultra-high net worth investors and family offices. "The digital assets industry began to slowly emerge almost 15 years ago. Today, especially in Asia, the growth is significant as institutional TradFi Funds are expanding their asset allocations into liquid Crypto trading strategies, Crypto VC, as well as other aspects of the growing digital assets space like DeFi, NFTs and other areas. Despite the current crypto winter, we're seeing billions in assets being poured into the asset class from these Crossover Funds", says Ms. Ng Dubbels.

Traditional alternative investment funds, or "TradFi Funds", such as hedge funds and venture capital funds, are rapidly expanding into Cryptocurrency trading and Crypto VC investments. These "Crossover Funds" are helping to lay the foundation for broader institutional adoption of digital assets.

Skyler Steinke, Stonegate Global Managing Director and Global Head of the Digital Assets Group stated, "This is an unprecedented time where finance, technology and digital assets are the perfect trifecta for the traditional hedge fund, venture capital and private equity community. As we see more traditional fund managers expand their strategies to incorporate crypto, DeFi, NFT and Web3, Stonegate Global's decade of experience in the digital asset space for fund administration, formation and advisory services will help managers in this critical crossover process."

"We are excited to have Jeannie lead our rapidly growing team in Asia. While Stonegate Global has always had a presence in the APAC region, this further expansion is an important milestone for us given current growth in the digital asset space. What this ultimately means is that our APAC clients will have even more real-time access to our team, and more support as we continue to expand our footprint in the region," said John McCorvey, CEO and Founder of Stonegate Global.

This is just the latest expansion effort of Stonegate Global, having serviced over 500 institutional fund clients with approximately $20 billion in assets, including just under 200 institutional crypto funds worldwide since 2013. Just earlier this year, Skyler Steinke joined Stonegate Global as Managing Director and Global Head of the Digital Assets Group, joining a curated a team of blockchain engineers, data scientists, NAV accounting specialists and investor services team members.

Stonegate Global is a technology-focused and innovative leader in fund administration, global advisory and fund structuring for alternative investment funds: Crypto, Web3/Crypto VC, DeFi, NFT, hedge funds, venture capital, real estate and private equity funds.

Stonegate Global specializes in servicing crypto funds involved in Web3/Crypto VC, DeFi, staking, lending, yield farming and liquidity pools. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, tailored to serve the most complex digital asset funds, including high frequency trading strategies and Web3/Crypto VC Funds, Stonegate Global is one of the top crypto fund administration firms globally.

Recognized as one of the global leaders in cryptocurrency, having serviced crypto funds since 2013, Stonegate Global has served over 500 clients worldwide, delivering its innovative solutions to sophisticated institutional investment funds and portfolio managers. Stonegate's clients include global family offices, institutional investment funds and multi-manager investment funds.

