Near Appoints Jon Zorio as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Next Phase of Company Growth; Appoints Jay Angelo as General Counsel

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Near , a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform that stitches and enriches data on people and places ("Near", or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Jon Zorio as Chief Revenue Officer ("CRO") and Jay Angelo as its General Counsel. The two new executive leadership appointments come as the company enters into its next phase of growth as it looks to scale its global marketing, sales, and customer success teams.

Jon Zorio is a senior sales and customer success executive who has successfully built and scaled fast-growing, global revenue organizations for enterprise SaaS, analytics, and identity businesses. Jon's expertise is as a strategic sales and go-to-market leader and operator, working specifically in late-stage VC, pre-IPO, and private equity-owned technology companies. In Zorio's new role as CRO at Near, he is responsible for scaling the company's global marketing, sales, and customer success organization, while expanding Near's strategic relationships with key customers and partners around the world.

Zorio joins Near from TransUnion, a leading provider of credit decisioning, risk, and identity solutions. Jon originally came to TransUnion through its $3.1B acquisition of Neustar in December 2021. Owned by Golden Gate Capital at the time of acquisition, Neustar had established itself as the gold standard in identity resolution, marketing analytics, and fraud/risk/compliance solutions for the world's most admired brands. Jon was part of the senior executive team at Neustar where he led Neustar's global strategic accounts team, leading sales and customer success for the company's largest Fortune 500 customers, global partners, and emerging digital disruptors. Zorio has held prior CRO and sales leadership roles at SaaS companies, and he has led scale-ups and transformations for global revenue and services functions at Sparkcentral, Aspect Software, Kronos/UKG, and Intergraph, all with successful exits via acquisition by larger strategic acquirers.

"Jon's experience in customer identity solutions, data analytics, and insight-as-a-service, along with his consultative go-to-market approach and enterprise sales leadership is a perfect fit for Near as we enter our next phase of growth," said Anil Mathews, Founder, and CEO of Near. "In addition, appointing Jay Angelo as Near's General Counsel bolsters our ability to execute on our winning flywheel strategy as we prepare for an important milestone and look to become a publicly traded company."

"Near has built a marquee client portfolio, and an incredibly strong global footprint based on our capabilities in human movement data, stitching together consumers' online and offline behaviors, and our ability to deliver actionable insights and value for our customers," said Jon Zorio, Chief Revenue Officer at Near. "The mission now is to build on the solid foundation that's been put in place, to accelerate our growth trajectory, to double down on our thought leadership and the insights we deliver, and to drive a more strategic selling motion to help capture the significant growth opportunities ahead of us – especially as global organizations look to resume operations post-pandemic while looking for new avenues to understand and engage their highest-value consumers. We want to be their thought partner every step of the way."

As General Counsel, Jay Angelo is responsible for Near's Global Legal corporate matters, including privacy, compliance, go-to-market, and commercial dealmaking. Jay is a technology attorney with over 15 years of legal, compliance, and operational experience, advising private and public companies. Prior to Near, Jay was at Apple where he was responsible for strategic use of data and analytics in the Legal operations. He has built and managed legal, compliance, and risk teams from the ground up for both start-ups and established public companies and was most recently at a $1.2B division of a London Stock Exchange-listed corporation. Jay is experienced in technology drafting, negotiations (SaaS, vendor, joint ventures, partnerships), and the legal/compliance aspects of global go-to-market strategy with agents and distributors in international markets, M&A transactions, privacy-GDPR, corporate governance for private and public companies, and complex litigation.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Near's leadership team and to lead the way in building our legal affairs function to help accelerate our global growth strategy. This is an important time for the company, as we prepare to become a public company," said Jay Angelo, General Counsel at Near.

About Near

Near, a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform curates one of the world's largest sources of intelligence on people, places, and products. Near's platform patented technology gathers data on approximately 1.6 billion unique user IDs and 70 million points of interest in more than 44+ countries. Near's data and insights empower marketing and operations teams to understand consumers' online and offline behaviors, affinities, and attributes in order to engage them and grow their businesses. With presence in Pasadena, Campbell, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves scaled enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurant/QSR, travel/tourism, telecom, and financial services. For more information, please visit https://near.com

