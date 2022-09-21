Moose Games and Hunt A Killer Announce Multi-Year International Licensing Deal

Industry leading toy manufacturer gains access to popular immersive games; Hunt A Killer gains international retail distribution

BALTIMORE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Games, the gaming innovation division of award-winning Moose Toys , and Hunt A Killer, the immersive entertainment company, announced today that they have engaged in a strategic multi-year international licensing deal. Moose Toys will spearhead international sales of Hunt A Killer's popular retail mystery games under its Moose Games division, giving Hunt A Killer immediate international distribution through new retail channels. This deal diversifies Moose Games' growing titles portfolio while simultaneously expanding Hunt A Killer's reach into overseas markets.

Hunt A Killer (PRNewsfoto/Hunt A Killer) (PRNewswire)

"The agreement will see Moose Games distributing Hunt A Killer's popular all-in-one retail games."

"We couldn't have found a better partner to help us realize our international growth potential," said Ryan Schuman, Senior Director of Retail at Hunt A Killer. "We are thrilled to reach international retail markets and Moose Toys will now have new products for its customers. We couldn't be happier or more excited to work with Moose Games, and they will be a great partner in the years to come."

Hunt A Killer will be distributed immediately by Moose Games in the UK and Australia, with greater global retail expansion planned for the coming years. The current deal excludes distribution in the US and Canada.

The agreement will see Moose Games distributing Hunt A Killer's popular all-in-one retail games, including Death At The Dive Bar, Dead Below Deck, Body On The Boardwalk, and Murder At The Motel. With all of Hunt A Killer's standalone retail games, players become the detectives and are immersed into each unique storyline. In every box, players receive all the clues needed to solve a thrilling mystery.

"We are always looking for new and innovative products, and new experiences for our customer base," said David Norman, General Manager, Moose Games. "We have high standards for products sold through our channels and Hunt A Killer has an incredible portfolio of games that we know our retail partners and their customers will love."

For more information on Hunt A Killer please visit www.huntakiller.com . For more information on Moose Games please visit www.moosetoys.com .

ABOUT HUNT A KILLER

Since 2016, Hunt A Killer has disrupted conventional forms of storytelling by delivering physical items, documents, and puzzles to tell immersive stories that bring people together. What started as an in-person event has now grown into a thriving entertainment company. Hunt A Killer strives to create meaningful experiences that are unbound by traditional mediums or genres, and redefine how stories are told. Find out if you have what it takes at huntakiller.com.

ABOUT MOOSE GAMES

Moose isn't playing when it comes to games, it is coming to win with an extensive and playful games portfolio loaded with Moose WOW! With some of the best game developers as partners, there are games to make everyone laugh and smile as well as bring some friendly competition to game nights with friends and family. The broad range of offerings includes board games, card games and a wonderful range of high-quality and engaging educational games. There is something for everyone — adults, families, kids and preschoolers. Now, let's have some fun and let the games begin!

ABOUT MOOSE TOYS

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 600+-strong team dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

MEDIA CONTACT

Alexa Weber

Action Mary/For Hunt A Killer

alexa.weber@actionmary.com

425-760-6590

Moose Games and Hunt A Killer Announce Multi-Year International Licensing Deal (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hunt A Killer