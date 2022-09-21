Hyundai Motor Group and Sonatus Win 2022 PACE Automotive Awards

Hyundai Motor Group and Sonatus have won the 2022 PACE Innovation Partnership Award for the successful development of a Central Communication Unit (CCU) controller at a black tie ceremony held in Detroit

The CCU was initially deployed in the Genesis GV60 and G90 and will be used in Hyundai and Kia models to provide customers with a safer and more convenient automotive experience

Sonatus was also a finalist for the prestigious PACE Award for the Digital Dynamics platform and a finalist for the PACEpilot Innovation to Watch for Vehicle Automation Manager

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and DETROIT, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonatus , a global leader in software-defined vehicle technologies, was awarded the PACE Innovation Partnership Award, given to Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) and Sonatus for successful industry collaboration around the development of a Central Communication Unit (CCU) controller and the corresponding Sonatus Digital Dynamics™ software platform that powers it. Sonatus was also honored as a finalist for two additional categories, the PACE award for the Digital Dynamics platform and the PACEpilot Innovation to Watch for Vehicle Automation Manager (VAM). The black tie Automotive News PACE Awards ceremony was held at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

Hyundai Motor Group and Sonatus win 2022 PACE Innovation Partnership Award. Pictured accepting the award: Dr. John Heinlein, Sonatus and John Robb, Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI). (PRNewswire)

The PACE Innovation Partnership Award recognized Hyundai Motor Group's collaborative work with Sonatus to develop a CCU that provides efficient updates to vehicle software and customer convenience. The recognition reinforces the Group's resolve to transition to Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs). This is the first time the Group has won a PACE Award.

"It is quite meaningful to win such an award at a time when we are striving to transition to SDVs," said Hyung Ki Ahn, Vice President of Electronics Development Group at Hyundai Motor Group. "Hyundai Motor Group will continue to work on advancing its technology to become a leader in vehicle software and provide customers with a more satisfying and safer user experience."

Sonatus was a finalist for the PACE Award recognizing the Sonatus Digital Dynamics platform for its game-changing solution that optimizes remote monitoring and real-time data analysis from vehicles, streamlines dynamic data collection, manages in-vehicle networks, and hardens against potential security threats. Digital Dynamics is currently deployed on the Genesis GV60 and G90; it will soon expand across the Hyundai and Kia lineups. The PACEpilot Innovation to Watch underlines the capabilities and potential of the new Sonatus Vehicle Automation Manager, designed to streamline and simplify the creation of new features by orchestrating functionality across multiple vehicle systems.

"Software-defined vehicles present an incredible opportunity for automakers today, and Hyundai has proven that deploying solutions like the Sonatus Digital Dynamics platform is the key to accelerating the automotive industry evolution," said Jeffrey Chou, CEO of Sonatus. "We're extremely proud to be recognized for our innovative solutions and collaborative partnership with Hyundai to bring them to market quickly."

Founded in 1995 by Automotive News and Ernst & Young, the PACE Awards celebrate innovation and technological advancement among automotive suppliers and vehicle manufacturers and are well-recognized for identifying game-changers in the automotive industry. The PACE Innovation

Partnership Award recognizes outstanding collaboration between OEM and suppliers. The PACE

Award and PACEpilot Innovation to Watch recognize specific technology innovations that have been deployed in production, or are coming soon to market, respectively.

To learn more about Sonatus and its award-winning Digital Dynamics™ software-defined vehicle platform, please visit www.sonatus.com .

ABOUT SONATUS

Sonatus helps automakers build software-defined vehicles that can evolve and adapt over their entire lifetimes through code-less updates that don't require new software. Leveraging extensive software-defined and automotive expertise, the company compresses decades of digital innovation into scalable vehicle and cloud software solutions, empowering OEMs to innovate faster, reduce complexity and costs, and become more agile. Sonatus' award-winning Digital Dynamics™ platform is currently in-market in Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, and will be on the road in millions more vehicles by 2023. The company has raised more than $35 million USD with world-class automotive, technology, and venture investors including Hyundai Motor Group's Kia Corporation, LG Electronics, Marvell, SAIC Capital, Translink Capital, UMC Capital, and Wanxiang Group Company. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Detroit, MI, and Seoul, Korea. For more information visit www.sonatus.com

