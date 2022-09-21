The Framtiden Partnerships oppose takeover of Swedish Match by Philip Morris International

Believe probable standalone long-term returns far outweigh offer price

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Framtiden Management Company LLC, together with its affiliates ("Framtiden" or "The Framtiden Partnerships"), today announced its opposition to the proposed takeover of Swedish Match AB (STO: SWMA) ("Swedish Match" or the "Company") by Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE:PM) ("Philip Morris").

As a long-term Swedish Match shareholder since 2003, Framtiden believes that the acquisition offer of SEK 106 per share deeply undervalues the Company. Specifically, the offer:

Does not adequately value Swedish Match's leading position in the rapidly growing non-tobacco nicotine pouch segment in the U.S. with their ZYN product, and the latent and massive market potential in both the U.S. and other countries;

Underappreciates the uniqueness of a fast-growing established global consumer staples business;

Forces the realization of capital gains that would otherwise be deferred for long-term investors who want to participate in the Company's continued growth; and

Is significantly below Swedish Match's intrinsic value per share, which Framtiden estimates at close to SEK 200 per share.

Accordingly, Framtiden informed the Board that it would not support the proposed transaction. The Framtiden Partnerships own over 14.5 million shares representing about 1% of outstanding shares.

Dan Juran, Managing Member of The Framtiden Partnerships, said, "My partner Chris Anderson and I believe that this deal does not make sense for long-term shareholders. I have closely followed Swedish Match's development for nearly two decades, built relationships with its managers, and currently serve as the Chairman of the Company's Nominating Committee. I was dismayed to see the Board recommend the sale of this Swedish jewel at a bargain price in the early stage of probably the greatest chapter in its long history."

Juran continued, "Investors may be tempted by the short-term premium, especially during a period of market declines, but I believe that Swedish Match in 2022 may be in the rarified air of Coca-Cola in the 1980's or Philip Morris itself in the 1950's. Those companies compounded earnings at a superior rate for many years, and shareholders who stuck with them were rewarded mightily. We believe sticking with Swedish Match is likely to prove far more remunerative to shareholders over time than cashing out. We hope other shareholders see the merits of our position, further detailed in our white paper."

