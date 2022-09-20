SKY QUARRY ANNOUNCES FULL SUBSCRIPTION OF REG A+ OFFERING

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sky Quarry Inc. ("Sky Quarry", "SQI" or the "Company"), an environmental remediation company focused on the recycling of waste asphalt shingles, is pleased to announce its equity offering under Regulation A+ (the "Offering") hosted on Equifund.com (https://equifund.com) has reached its maximum. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has directed that the Offering will be closed on September 30, 2022.

Sky Quarry owns a state-of-the-art processing facility in Utah and has developed a proprietary process for breaking down and producing oil from waste asphalt shingles.

"We are extremely proud to see the Company's Offering is fully subscribed", said David Sealock, CEO and Co-Founder. "We are grateful for the investors' support as we continue to make progress in retrofitting the PR Spring facility. During this process, we are committed to providing regular progress updates with full transparency and accuracy that aligns with our strong governance practices."

This opportunity is being offered pursuant to Regulation A by Digital Offering, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA and SIPC. Investors are encouraged to carefully review the Offering Circular and exhibits prior to investing.

Additional information on the Company and the Offering can be found on the Company's website at https://equifund.com/skyquarry/.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry is an environmental remediation company, founded with the mission to solve the problem created by waste asphalt shingles. Our purpose led mission is to conserve resources through recycling, decrease landfill waste, reduce emissions and dependence on foreign oil, and embed long term sustainability.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable securities legislation.

