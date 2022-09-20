Provenance Blockchain Foundation Appoints Ira Miller as Vice President of Engineering

Engineering Veteran with Previous Senior Roles at Figure and SRI

International Brings Significant Blockchain Engineering Expertise to

Provenance Blockchain Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provenance Blockchain Foundation, an organization focused on enabling financial services firms to reimagine how their businesses operate, is delighted to welcome Ira Miller as Vice President of Engineering. In this role, Miller will continue the work of building an inclusive, highest-quality engineering organization supporting Provenance's technical ecosystem, including security, operational resilience, scalability, interoperability, user interface and user experience.

Miller joins Provenance Blockchain Foundation after serving most recently as Director of Engineering at Figure, where he led the engineering team which developed Provenance Blockchain's protocol.

Prior to his time at Figure, Miller spent several years in senior software engineering roles at SRI International, working on a broad array of projects spanning security, distributed systems architecture, software construction methodology, and was also responsible for hiring, management, and mentorship.

"Ira is a first-rate engineer and leader," said Morgan McKenney, CEO of Provenance Blockchain Foundation. "His expertise – particularly within the financial services and blockchain spaces – make him an obvious choice to head up our engineering organization. As the leading blockchain solution for financial services entities, we welcome Ira's leadership as we continue to pioneer services and capabilities that deliver material benefit to all our stakeholders, including users, developers, and validators to further grow adoption of Provenance Blockchain."

Provenance Blockchain delivers material efficiencies across lending, mortgages, payments, private assets and capital markets for users. Leading financial institutions, fintechs and asset managers use Provenance Blockchain to enable the entire digital asset cycle, from origination to financing, funding and trading. Provenance Blockchain is successfully transforming lending, securitization, private assets, payment and exchanges, supporting over 10 billion dollars in transactions.

"I am excited to work with the excellent team at the Provenance Blockchain Foundation and am looking forward to expanding the incredible architecture that Provenance Blockchain already provides for financial services," says Miller. "Never have my strengths and experiences felt so appropriately suited to such an important and innovative endeavor. We're building the future here at Provenance."

About Provenance Blockchain Foundation

The Provenance Blockchain Foundation provides the leading ecosystem for developing and deploying DeFi applications. Provenance Blockchain Foundation supports the Provenance Blockchain and its participants by catalyzing adoption, education, research and development and through the HASH Grants program. We believe a community-driven, open-source model based on the best-in-class, eco-friendly Cosmos/Tendermint internet of blockchains is essential for the success and wide adoption of the next generation of decentralized financial applications. The Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. To learn more, visit https://provenance.io

