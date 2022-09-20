Pepe Aguilar's Musical Dynasty & Vistura Entertainment's Campaign With TIER 1 CPG Company Goes Viral

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic four-time GRAMMY and five-time Latin GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Pepe Aguilar, along with his children, the revered GRAMMY and two-time Latin GRAMMY Nominee Angela Aguilar, and two-time Latin GRAMMY Nominee Leonardo Aguilar, have struck a deal through Vistura Entertainment to be part of an exciting new product launch for a top TIER 1 CPG Company, during Hispanic Heritage Month.

"We are very happy to be part of a campaign of a product that reaches out to our community and promotes family values"

Launched September 19th, the Tik Tok video has generated over 3 million views in less than 24 hours, thanks to the creative content developed by the brilliant minds of the talented Aguilar family (https://bit.ly/3QI8rgF).

Pepe and his family are a perfect fit to help the Tier 1 CPG company reach U.S. Hispanics through their social media followers, reaching over 42 million on combined social media. With this magnitude of influence, they are an evidently strong opportunity for any brand wishing to expand its reach. In addition, they will provide marketing opportunities for face-to-face engagement with thousands of fans attending their renowned multi-city tour, "Jaripeo Sin Fronteras", making them ideal to access all demographics of U.S. Hispanics.

Vistura Entertainment is proud to announce the coming-together of such powerhouses, as the common denominator of this partnership that anticipates bringing lots of fun, while highlighting a brand-new spicy snack.

This roll-out comes at a crucial time in which the U.S. Hispanics represent 19% of the total population, a growing market of 60 million+ with a $1.7 trillion purchasing power from which $100 billion is spent on CPG, making it a top-desired target demographic impossible to ignore.

"It's an honor for all of us to take this first step in the beginning of a growing business relationship with the Aguilars. Who better to be the bridge that unites their beloved community with the very best of what this great nation's product-and-service providers have to offer," said Vistura Entertainment CEO Ulysses Alvarado.

All parties involved in this marketing effort are thrilled to unveil their collaboration during the celebration of the histories, cultures, and contributions of the U.S. Hispanics.

