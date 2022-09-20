OnPoint Community Credit Union Employees Direct More Than $100,000 to Oregon and Southwest Washington Non-Profits

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its sixth annual employee giving campaign, OnPoint Community Credit Union today announced a total of $100,218 directed to Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest, Girls Build and Cascade AIDS Project. Each year, OnPoint provides every employee with $100 to split however they wish between three non-profits making a difference in the community. This year's campaign resulted in donations of $35,056 to Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest, $37,806 to Girls Build and $27,356 to Cascade AIDS Project.

OnPoint presents Employee Giving check to Cascade Aid Project (PRNewswire)

"As a community credit union, giving back to our neighbors is a core value for each of our employees," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "From building confidence within our young people to fighting HIV and AIDS, these organizations are making a tangible impact on the lives of people across our community. We are proud to support them and we thank them for their unwavering dedication to improving the places we call home."

Since the annual campaign began in 2017, OnPoint employees have donated more than $500,000 to 15 local non-profits, including NAYA (Native American Youth and Family Center), Hacienda CDC and the Oregon Zoo. Below are details about each of this year's recipients:

Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest (BBBS Columbia Northwest) is a private non-profit organization affiliated with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. BBBS Columbia Northwest helps empower youth from all backgrounds by providing dedicated one-to-one mentoring relationships to encourage them to achieve their full potential. The mentoring relationships are designed to support youth by improving their academic achievement and empowering them to make positive life choices, graduate from high school, set high aspirations, show greater confidence, and build positive and supportive relationships. With BBBS Columbia Northwest's mentorship program, youth are able to build friendships that make a lasting impact on their lives. Currently, BBBS Columbia Northwest has 500 children paired with a big brother or sister and a successful 95% high school graduation rate. To learn more, visit https://itsbigtime.org/.

"There are currently 200 young people waiting to be matched with mentors through our programs," said Cynthia Thompson, Chief Development Officer, BBBS Columbia Northwest. "Successful mentorship requires a community of mentors, volunteers and local organizations to positively impact a young person's life. We are incredibly grateful for the donation from OnPoint and its employees. It will help us continue expanding so every child on the waiting list has the opportunity to experience one-to-one mentorship."

Since 2016, Girls Build has been inspiring confidence and curiosity in girls ages 8-15 through the world of building. Girls Build has reached nearly 3,000 girls and their families throughout Oregon through summer camps and after school programming. Hands-on workshops include carpentry, electrical, plumbing, roofing, painting, welding, firefighting, auto and bike mechanics, solar, sheet metal, and more. "Our programming has grown from 40 girls in 2016 to over 400 in 2022, and we are proud to say that nearly half of our campers receive scholarships," said Katie Hughes, Executive Director, Girls Build. "Our programming is fun, engaging and so fulfilling. We are incredibly grateful to OnPoint's employees for supporting the education and development of the next generation of builders in our community." Visit www.girlsbuild.org to learn more and follow Girls Build on Instagram at girlsbuild_org for updates and inspiration.

For over three decades, the Cascade AIDS Project has become an established part of the community and a local and national leader in the fight against HIV. It is the oldest and largest community-based provider of HIV services, housing, education, and advocacy in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Some who are diagnosed with HIV lose their housing, friends and family, and all avenues of support. Cascade AIDS Project helps them get back on track by securing housing, finding essential medical care, and dealing with other issues that make the difference between giving up or getting up and going on. Learn more about its mission: https://www.capnw.org/.

"Living with HIV and AIDS can cause a huge emotional and financial burden to anyone affected," said Jessy Baros Friedt, Chief Development Officer, Cascade AIDS Project. "We created our programs to lessen those burdens by providing shelter, life skills training and emotional support to those in need. The support from OnPoint and its employees will allow us to continue providing inclusive health and wellness services for LGBTQ+ people, people affected by HIV, and all those seeking compassionate care, while promoting the well-being of these communities."

To learn more about OnPoint's commitment to building strong communities, visit onpointcu.com/community-giving.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 489,000 members and with assets of $9.3 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 800-527-3932.

From OnPoint Community Credit Union (PRNewsfoto/OnPoint Community Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union