MCEDC Congratulates Marriott International on the Grand Opening of Its New Global Headquarters in Downtown Bethesda, Maryland

The worldwide hospitality leader has called Montgomery County home for over 60 years

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) welcomes the grand opening of Marriott International's innovative new global headquarters in downtown Bethesda. As the world's largest hotelier and the biggest private sector employer in Montgomery County, Marriott International is moving its 3,500 plus employees into their 785,000 square foot, 21-story, LEEDv4 Gold-certified facility.

Marriott International HQ in Downtown Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo: Marriott International) (PRNewswire)

The Montgomery County Economic Dev. Corp. celebrates Marriott International's new global headquarters in Bethesda, Md.

"Unveiling our new global headquarters is an exceptional way to celebrate our 95 years of culture and innovation," said David Marriott, Chairman of the Board, Marriott International. "This campus honors our storied history and roots in the local community, while showcasing Marriott's exciting next chapter of growth as we remain dedicated to our purpose of connecting people through the power of travel."

The company chose downtown Bethesda for its vibrant, mixed-use urban community with outstanding amenities and lifestyle opportunities, as well as multiple modes of public transportation, including easy access to Metro. Close to the nation's capital, the modern, cutting-edge workplace incorporates state-of-the-art technology and provides beautiful and functional space that will help attract and retain top talent from around the region.

"Marriott is a true leader and innovator in the global hospitality sector, and we are delighted that this pioneering company has renewed its commitment to continued growth in Montgomery County, Maryland," said Bill Tompkins, President & CEO of MCEDC. "This mega project has so many beneficiaries, from employees and construction workers to suppliers to local restaurant and retail. Marriott International will continue to be a key economic driver in Montgomery County for many years to come."

Earlier this year, the innovative headquarters and neighboring hotel project had won the 2022 Project of the Year honors at the Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA) Awards, a state-wide recognition of significant projects and programs that bring economic prosperity to Maryland. MCEDC, in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Commerce, sponsored the Marriott HQ and Hotel nomination.

Marriott's new headquarters and hotel project was recognized for its environmentally sustainable design, coordination of partnerships and a projected $2.3 billion in business activity within its first year of opening. During the pandemic, Marriott International masterfully pivoted to address the urgent need to reimagine its workplace to accommodate significant changes in employee and customer preferences.

About MCEDC

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is the official public-private economic development organization representing Montgomery County, Maryland. Created in 2016, MCEDC is led by a Board of Directors of business executives. Its mission is to help businesses start, grow and relocate in Montgomery County by helping them gain access to top talent, business and market intelligence and prime locations. For more information, visit our website. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Maryland Economic Development Corporation - Maryland (MCEDC) (PRNewswire)

