Boss Women Media Launches Newest Initiative, Building Women for the Future

In partnership with Amazon's Black Business Accelerator, Building Women for the Future seeks to empower entrepreneurial women of color and provide them with resources for success

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black female founded education and empowerment platform Boss Women Media launches its newest initiative, Building Women for the Future, in partnership with Amazon's Black Business Accelerator (BBA). As an extension of their most recent collaboration, the Black Girl Magic Digital Summit, which premiered on Prime Video, Building Women for the Future seeks to provide women of color entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to create successful brands and businesses.

Building Women for the Future is a three-city tour that will be popping up in Washington, D.C. on September 23rd; Dallas on September 30th; and Atlanta on October 7th. Each of these events will create opportunities for women to learn, lead, and leverage tools from brands that help make an impact in their community. This will be an experience dedicated to women who want to learn about small business resources and to apply themselves by building, growing and expanding their ideas and network.

"At Boss Women Media, we are committed to Black entrepreneurs," said Marty McDonald, Founder and CEO of Boss Women Media. "We believe in building a support network for these women and providing them with the tools needed to succeed. Building Women for the Future and our partnership with BBA allow us to further our impact in the small business community and showcase brands, businesses, and Black women entrepreneurs on the main stage. Our initiatives exist to support these women whether that be with our time or our financial investments."

BBA will serve as the primary partner for Boss Women Media's Building Women for the Future Tour. Boss Women Media will host pitch competitions in select cities across the country to support Black women entrepreneurs who sell consumer product goods and will provide five eligible winners with a $10,000 investment, as well as enrollment in BBA to empower success in Amazon's store as a BBA seller. Boss Women Media and Amazon's BBA will select two winners in Washington, D.C., two winners in Atlanta, and one winner in Dallas. Judges for the pitch competition include team members and BBA participants.

Winners of the pitch competition will be required to enroll in BBA, if not already BBA participants. In order to enroll in BBA, businesses must: (1) hold a valid minority-owned business certification that verifies the business is Black-owned; (2) have an Amazon Professional Selling Account; (3) have at least one active product listed to sell in Amazon's store. BBA benefits includes financial assistance, business guidance and education, up to one year of account management, and marketing support for brand owners to support their success in selling in Amazon's store.

Pitch Competition submissions open today with this announcement. Product-based Black women-owned businesses in Washington, DC have until Monday, Sept. 19 to submit their presentations, while Dallas, TX applicants can submit on September 26, 2022, and Atlanta on October 3, 2022.

Speakers for Building Women for the Future include Dr. Wendy Osefo, Tonya Rapley, and Danyel Surrency-Jones. These amazing women will be speaking on "Building a Brand That Sticks," as a Black woman in Amazon's store.

For additional information on Boss Women Media, Building Women for the Future, speakers and more, visit www.BossWomen.org/BuildingWomen.

About Boss Women Media



Boss Women Media is an online membership platform and offline women's empowerment and educational community. We create event experiences for women to connect through summits, conferences, and networking opportunities. For more information on Boss Women Media and its initiatives visit www.BossWomen.org .

